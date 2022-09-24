Hull City man makes frank admission on his future as contract runs down

Hull City left-back Callum Elder has revealed he is yet to hold talks with the club about a new contract.

Elder joined the Tigers back in the summer of 2019, signing from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.

Since then, the Australian has become something of a regular feature for the club, and has played every Championship game for Shota Arveladze’s side during the current campaign.

In total, the 27-year-old has made 117 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once.

However, he is now facing something of an uncertain future, with his contract at the KCOM Stadium set to expire at the end of this season.

But despite his future being up in the air, and his regular presence in the side, it seems the prospect of a new deal is not something that has yet been addressed.

Asked whether he has held talks with Hull about a new contract, Elder told The Hull Daily Mail: “Nothing, to be honest. It’s not something that’s been remotely in my mind. The only thing is performing for this football club.

“I’ve always loved playing for this football club and as long as I’ve got that shirt, I’ll continue to love playing for this football club.

“For me, it’s just about being a part of what is a really positive atmosphere around this club, and what will happen on that side will happen.”

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be something to keep an eye on going forward.

While Elder says that talks over a new deal have yet to be held, you do feel that Hull will want to secure his services for the long term at some point, given how important he is to them right now.

Indeed, when you consider how much Elder clearly seems to enjoy playing for the Tigers, it would be a surprise if he was not also keen to extend his stay at the KCOM Stadium.

As a result, it would perhaps not be a huge surprise if the left-back was to sign a new contract with Hull in the next few months.