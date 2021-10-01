Hull City man makes claim as Middlesbrough clash looms large

Hull City midfielder Andy Cannon has told Hull Live that the team needs to work their nuts off in order to get a result against Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Tigers somehow managed to salvage a point against Blackpool in their midweek Sky Bet Championship clash against the Seasiders, with substitute Tom Eaves being the unlikely hero for the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit.

Now Hull are gearing up for yet another home game at the MKM Stadium as they prepare to host another side who have endured a mixed start to the campaign in the form of Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Speaking ahead of the game, Cannon has sent a clear message about what his side need to do in order to give themselves the best chance of ending their winless run:

“We’ve got to go out there and work our nuts off and we’ve got to get something from the game.

“We’ve got to stick with each other, no matter what under the circumstances, we’ve got to try and keep each other going.

“We know we need three points and we know that we need them quickly.”

The Tigers are currently second bottom of the league standings heading into the weekend, whilst Boro sit in 12th place after 10 games played.

23 questions about some of Hull City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 In what year did Clayton Donaldson make his Hull debut? 1995 1998 2002 2005

A win for either side would certainly be a massive morale boost for whoever emerges victorious.

The Verdict

Hull’s players are starting to realise that they need to turn their form around and fast, with there being a risk that they could be cut adrift by the other teams above them.

Things just haven’t gone to plan since the opening day with at Preston and now the pressure is really starting to mount on Grant McCann and his squad.

Middlesbrough arguably presents the club with an opponent that are pretty vulnerable and it will be interesting to see how the Tigers approach the game for this very reason.

A win in front of the home crowd would certainly do the Tigers the world of good moving forwards.