Hull City man gives damning assessment of Barnsley defeat

Hull City captain Richie Smallwood has blasted his side for their performance during the 2-0 loss to Barnsley, during a recent interview that he gave to Hull Live.

Callum Styles and Carlton Morris scored the decisive goals for the Tykes as they outplayed their Yorkshire rivals in front of a sell out crowd at the MKM Stadium.

It was a blow for the Tigers’ hopes of staying in the Sky Bet Championship and now they must get back on track as they prepare to face another of their releagtion rivals in the form of Peterborough United this weekend.

Now Smallwood has spoken out after the defeat to Barnsley as he stated the following:

“Disappointed, angry, just gutted really how we managed to put up a performance like that after the standards we’ve shown in the last few games against really good teams, really big clubs fighting for bigger things.”

The Hull City skipper understandably expects a lot better from himself and his teammates and they will certainly have to up their game if they are to remain in the second tier for another season.

A win for the Tigers at the weekend could take them even further away from the relegation zone in the Championship.

The Verdict

It was a quite frankly awful performance fro Hull and as a result they were duly punished for not stepping up to the plate in a Yorkshire derby.

Now they have to go back to the drawing board as they seek to get back to winning ways.

In truth we probably won’t see the full effects of the takeover coming into play until the next season, so this one is all about consolidation.

There is certainly a lot more to come from this Hull City side as they aim to improve in every area moving forwards.