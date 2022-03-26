Hull City man explains reason for eye-catching transfer decision

Hull City midfielder Andy Cannon has revealed that he decided to join National League side Stockport County on loan, to get more regular game time.

Cannon only joined Hull last summer, joining on a free transfer following his departure from Portsmouth, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Tigers, who hold the option to extend by a further 12 months.

However, it was announced earlier this week that Cannon has joined Stockport on a loan deal that is set to run until the end of the current campaign.

Stockport currently sit top of the National League table, and Cannon will be looking to help them to promotion back to the Football League, to prove a point to those watching at his parent club.

Prior to his move to Stockport, Cannon had made just ten Championship appearances for Hull this season, none of which have come since Shota Arveladze’s appointment as manager, something that was seemingly a motivating factor behind this switch.

Speaking about why he made the move to Stockport, Cannon told the National League club’s YouTube channel: “Some of the players they have got here have really good quality. I don’t think anybody else in this league would have interested me, this is a club that has got a heart, it means something.

“Hopefully if I can push them over the line and help them then it’ll be really good. I’ve missed out on a lot of football this season and if I can come here and get some minutes under my belt and help push the team over the final hurdle then it’ll be perfect.”

The Verdict

You do rather have to admire Cannon for the approach he has taken here.

It could have been easy for him to stay at Hull, and not play regularly, but continue to pick up his wage packet.

However, this move shows that he is keen to prove what he can do on the pitch, and you would expect him to get the chance to do that over the next few weeks.

If he is able to impress during his time with Stockport, potentially by winning promotion with the club, that could earn him a chance to impress with Hull next season, and that could be crucial for the 26-year-old, given his contract situation means he will be looking to earn a new deal somewhere at that point.