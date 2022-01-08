Hull City man closing in on League One switch

Wigan Athletic are close to completing the signing of Hull City striker Josh Magennis, TalkSport reporter Alex Crook has claimed.

With Charlie Wyke currently unavailable, the Latics have seemingly been in the market for a striker to boost their attacking options this month.

Now it seems as though the Latics, who currently sit third in the League One table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places but with games in hand on those above them, could be about to get their man.

According to this latest update, Magennis is closing in on a deal that will see him leave Hull to make the move to Wigan.

Since joining Hull from Wigan’s local rivals Bolton in the summer of 2019, the Northern Ireland international has made 95 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers, scoring 26 goals.

As things stand, Magennis’ contract with Hull is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning this is the club’s last chance to receive a fee for the 31-year-old.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a good deal for those involved.

For Wigan they are getting the striker they need, and one who could be useful, with Magennies having flourished in Hull’s League One title winning side of last season.

Meanwhile, Hull themselves, are getting a fee for Magennis while they still have the chance, which could be useful in helping them reinvest in other areas of their squad this month.

Magennis himself could be confident of game time, in what could be an enjoyable and eventful few months for Wigan in the League One promotion race, so everyone ought to be happy here.