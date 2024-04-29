Highlights West Ham eyeing Greaves & O’Hare - potential signings to strengthen squad this summer.

West Ham are ‘strong contenders’ to sign Hull City’s Jacob Greaves and Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare when the summer transfer window opens.

West Ham targeting Championship duo

It’s shaping up to be a huge summer for the Hammers, as there are major doubts about the future of boss David Moyes, with the Scotsman seemingly set to leave the Londoners when the campaign finishes.

Therefore, they are expected to be in the market for a new head coach, with reports stating that ex-Wolves chief Julen Lopetegui is a candidate to take over.

Yet, the recruitment team will be making plans to strengthen the squad regardless of who is in the dugout, and it appears they have set their sights on two of the standout players in the Championship this season, as the Guardian revealed that Greaves and O’Hare are on West Ham’s radar.

Jacob Greaves transfer latest

The Tigers centre-back has been a key performer for the club over the past few years, but he has really taken his game up a level this season, becoming one of the best players in the league in his position.

That was recognised with Greaves earning a place in the Championship Team of the Year, and it’s no surprise that such form has seen clubs in the Premier League monitor the 23-year-old.

It was previously claimed that Everton are keen on Greaves, but the update today has said that the Hammers are emerging as a possible destination for the player.

The defender signed a contract with Hull until the summer of 2026, so the Championship side will be determined to get a substantial fee if they are to lose their star man.

Of course, there’s still a possibility that Liam Rosenior’s side could reach the top-flight themselves, although it does seem unlikely. With goal difference realistically meaning they can’t catch Norwich, Hull’s only route to the top six is by beating Plymouth and hoping West Brom lose at home to Preston on the final day.

Callum O’Hare available on a free transfer

The other name on West Ham’s radar is thought to be O’Hare, and he could be a potential bargain, as the Coventry attacking midfielder is out of contract in the summer.

The ex-Aston Villa man has had a tough time with injuries over the years, but when he’s fit and available, he has proven himself to be a top player in the Championship. Plus, O’Hare has also been key to Mark Robins’ side during their remarkable FA Cup run that ended in dramatic fashion against Man Utd at Wembley, which also saw Andre Onana save O'Hare's penalty kick in the shoot-out.

Due to his contract situation, there has been plenty of interest in O’Hare, with Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers believed to have sent scouts to watch the 25-year-old earlier this season.

Ultimately, though, it’s now down to O’Hare to decide his future, with the attacker seemingly set to play his last two games for the Sky Blues this week as they face Ipswich Town and then QPR on the final day.