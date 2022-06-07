Hull City make transfer decision concerning Sheffield Wednesday & Birmingham target

Hull City are prepared to let Mallik Wilks and Tyler Smith to leave the club as they target new forward players this summer.

The Tigers are set for a very busy transfer window under their new owner Acun Ilıcalı, with several exciting deals in the pipeline.

However, it’s not all about incomings, with Shota Arveladze also looking to shift players on to ensure he is working with a balanced squad for next season. And, Hull Live have revealed that Smith and Wilks are going to be allowed to depart.

There has already been plenty of interest in the latter, with Birmingham City and most recently Sheffield Wednesday believed to be tracking Wilks.

The Tigers took the option to extend Wilks’ deal until the summer of 2023 last month, so whilst he won’t be available on a free, they are unlikely to be able to command a big fee for the versatile attacker.

Meanwhile, Smith has struggled to establish himself as a regular since the new manager came in, so he will search for first-team football elsewhere.

The verdict

It’s clearly going to be a major summer of change at Hull City and bringing in a few new attacking options is the priority for Arveladze.

Whilst Wilks in particular has shown he has plenty of talent, last season was tough for him and a change of club could be what he needs to get his career going again after that excellent campaign when Hull won promotion from League One.

With Smith, he also needs to get game time, so this is probably good news for Hull and it’s now about finding quality replacements.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.