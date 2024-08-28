Hull City have reportedly made a £5 million bid for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, as the Tigers look to beat Championship rivals Sunderland, Sheffield United and Norwich City to his signature before Friday's transfer deadline.

That's according to an exclusive report from Football Insider on Wednesday afternoon, as Hull look to land a significant blow to their Championship promotion rivals by bolstering their forward line.

Sunderland, as per The Telegraph's John Percy, have also reportedly submitted an offer of the same value for Cannon too, as the forward appears to have multiple options in front of him in the final days of the transfer window.

Cannon joined Leicester from Everton last September for a reported fee of £7.5m, but after failing to carve out a starting role during the Foxes' Championship title-winning season last term, he has found himself firmly on the periphery of Steve Cooper's squad once again.

The Republic of Ireland international looks destined to leave the King Power before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, with a host of Championship clubs jostling for his signature.

Hull City make their move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon

Revealed by Football Insider on Wednesday, Hull City are looking to jump the queue for the Leicester striker, with Tim Walter's side reportedly tabling a seven-figure bid.

Stoke City, Norwich and Sheffield United are all reportedly expected to make their own moves for the former Preston North End loanee, according to the aforementioned Percy, but it is believed that the Foxes are looking to hold out for a fee closer to the £7m mark, which would mean Sunderland and Hull's advances are set to be turned down.

Cannon has only made one matchday squad so far this season, with him being named as an unused substitute in Leicester's 1-1 draw with Tottenham on 19 August.

Although a move appears likely to happen before Friday's deadline, the former Everton academy graduate is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2028, meaning Leicester will be in no mood to simply give him away for less than they deem he's worth.

Cannon was handed his first-team Everton debut in the 2022/23 season, before spending the second half of that campaign on loan with Preston, where he'd score eight times in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Looking to bolster their own attacking options after suffering Premier League relegation in 2022/23, Leicester brought the highly-rated forward to the club last summer, but failed to find his place amid a sea of attacking options at Enzo Maresca's disposal.

Tom Cannon is set to be at the centre of another transfer deadline day tug of war

Having been involved in a saga in the final days of last summer's transfer window when at a club who weren't going to give him game-time in Everton, Cannon is involved in a similar situation once more.

He is a striker in desperate need of a club who will hand him regular starting opportunities, as he looks to ensure he gives himself the best possible chance of reaching his evident potential.

Leicester City don't appear to be a club who can offer that to him at this moment in time, and for a player who's played a sparse amount of games in recent times, he will likely be desperate to go a club and feel wanted.

In the case of Sunderland, Sheffield United, Hull City and Norwich City respectively, all four of those clubs would absolutely provide him with that feeling.

Cannon's 23/24 Leicester stats (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 16 3 2

Sunderland can't afford to pin their goalscoring hopes on teenager Eliezer Mayenda, Sheffield United could do with some much-needed depth alongside Kieffer Moore, Hull lack proven Championship commodities up-front, as do Norwich behind Josh Sargent.