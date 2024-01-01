Highlights Hull City are in talks to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson on loan for the rest of the season.

Benson has struggled for game time at Burnley this season and is now looking for more opportunities.

Hull have a positive relationship with Burnley after signing Scott Twine on loan, which could work in their favor in securing the deal.

Hull City are in talks over a loan move for Burnley winger Manuel Benson for the second half of this season.

That's according to a report from Hull Live, who say that the Tigers are hopeful of getting a deal for the 26-year-old completed quickly, with the January transfer window now open.

Benson struggling for Premier League opportunities with Burnley

After joining the Clarets from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2022, Benson played a vital role in Burnley's promotion to the Premier League as Championship title winners last season.

The current campaign however, has seen the winger find game time harder to come by, making just a handful of appearances for Vincent Kompany's side.

As a result, it seems as though Benson could now be allowed to head out of Turf Moor over the course of this month, in search of more opportunities.

Indeed, it also appears that the former Belgium youth international will not be short of options should he make such a move.

Hull enter race for Benson

According to recent reports from the Burnley Express, the Clarets will block any move to Hull's Championship rivals Southampton in the January transfer window.

That comes after relations reportedly soured between the two clubs in the summer, when Burnley unsuccessfully attempted to turn a loan move for Nathan Tella - who eventually joined Bayer Leverkusen - into a permanent one from the Saints.

However, this latest update has now claimed that Hull have verbally agreed a loan deal with the Lancashire club to take Benson on loan for the rest of the season.

The Tigers are now thought to be in talks with Benson, and are keen to secure the signing quickly.

For his part, the winger has reportedly been told he can leave on loan in January, and is now weighing up his options, with clubs in France and Germany also said to be keen.

Hull already have one Burnley loanee on their books

There would be one familiar face from his time at Burnley for Benson if he did make the move to Hull, in the form of Scott Twine.

The attacking midfielder completed a season-long move to the Tigers from Turf Moor, back in the summer transfer window.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Since then, Twine has scored three goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for Liam Rosenior's side, and it is claimed that deal has helped build a positive working relationship between the two clubs.

Benson could be an excellent signing for Hull

It does feel as though this could be a brilliant piece of business for Hull if they can pull it off.

While things have not worked out for him so far this season, Benson produced some outstanding contributions for Burnley during the previous campaign, to help them win promotion.

That sort of experience at this level could be vital for Hull as they compete to secure a play-off place, and beating out a rival such as Southampton to this deal, could make that even more significant in terms of preventing them from strengthening as well.

So with that in mind, it does feel as though those at Hull City ought to be doing all they can, to get this deal over the line.