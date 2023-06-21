Ryan Woods’ time at Hull City could come to an end this summer.

The midfielder signed a three-year deal to join the Tigers just last year, arriving from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

However, the Championship club have decided that they are willing to offload the player in the transfer window if an acceptable offer arrives.

According to Darren Witcoop, the 29-year-old has been placed on the transfer list as Liam Rosenior looks to build a side capable of competing for promotion.

How did Ryan Woods do for Hull City last season?

Woods arrived at the MKM Stadium as part of the club’s strategy to overhaul the first team squad under Shota Arveladze.

But Arveladze’s time in charge of the team lasted only a few more months, with Rosenior placed in charge just prior to the World Cup break in November.

Woods was an important member of the team in the early stages of the season, making eight appearances in the league before Arveladze’s dismissal in late September.

The Englishman made a further six appearances before Rosenior’s arrival as manager, with eight of these 14 appearances coming as starts.

Does Ryan Woods have a future at Hull City?

But Woods made just six more starts in the league under the new manager, with only six more coming as a substitute.

His last appearance in the team came in the side’s penultimate league game of the campaign, featuring for the final two minutes in a 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

Woods fell way down the pecking order under Rosenior and it is now becoming quickly apparent that his future may lie elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether another club will come in with an offer for the experienced player, but it is increasingly likely that the Tigers accept any reasonable bids that do arrive.

Should Hull City look to cash-in on Ryan Woods?

Given his lack of game time under Rosenior, it makes sense to try and cash-in on him this summer.

The versatile player does have something to offer at this level, but the Hull manager has clearly decided he sees no real use for him at this stage.

With two-years remaining on his deal, Hull could hold out for a decent fee if they wanted.

But they are unlikely to hold out for much given their desire to shift him on this early into his Hull career.