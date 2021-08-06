Hull City make major transfer breakthrough for Manchester City 21-year-old

Championship side Hull City have agreed a deal to bring Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith to the MKM Stadium on a season-long loan, as per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is already an established international for Wales despite his lack of game time for Pep Guardiola’s side – and made 40 League One appearances for Doncaster Rovers last season after arriving at the Keepmoat Stadium on a temporary spell.

He shone for the South Yorkshire side despite their mediocre 14th-place finish in the 2020/21 campaign – and is now set to jump up a tier to the Championship as he continues to develop.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Hull City’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 2006/07: West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City? 1-0 L 2-0 L 1-0 W 2-0 W

Smith first spent time in the second tier with Queens Park Rangers in 2019 but was recalled by his parent side in the following January due to a lack of game time – and went straight out on loan to Charlton Athletic where he failed to make a real impact there either.

But a full season of football at the Keepmoat Stadium has kickstarted the midfielder’s career – and with a loan move to the Tigers on the horizon – he will be hoping to retain his place in the Wales setup.

He is set to join as the Championship side’s seventh signing of the summer, with Grant McCann’s side doing considerably well in the transfer market despite their current embargo.

The Verdict:

Hull City winning their midfield battles during the next campaign will be vital so it’s no surprise to see them add another central midfielder to their squad after already recruiting Andy Cannon and George Moncur this summer.

The fact they have managed to bring in a full Welsh international within an embargo is also an impressive achievement, so the Tigers’ recruitment team should be congratulated for their work on this deal because this is a low-risk signing.

If he fails to adapt to the Championship, they can easily sever their ties with him at the end of the campaign. But if he fulfils his potential and can make a real impression in the second tier, he could be vital in keeping the East Yorkshire side in the second tier.

This will be a tall order, so having an individual like Smith who will be desperate to make his mark can only be a good thing. This has to go down as one of their best signings of the summer so far.