In a relegation six-pointer at the MKM Stadium, Luton Town continued their hoodoo over Hull City with a 1-0 victory.

With both sides desperate for three points in their battle against the drop into League One, a comical own goal from Alfie Jones just seconds into the second half gave Matt Bloomfield's side a pivotal victory and their second successive maximum away from Kenilworth Road.

Despite a strong run of form leading up to the lunchtime clash, Ruben Selles' men failed to add to their recent home wins against fellow strugglers Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle - and now find themselves just three points in front of Luton, who remain 23rd but have made significant ground on the sides above them in the table

The first chance came the way of Joe Gelhardt after four minutes, as the Leeds loanee's initial low cross was recycled back into the box by Lewie Coyle, but the versatile frontman couldn't gather a clean connection on his poke towards net, sending it off-target.

Hatters supporters were given plenty of encouragement just two minutes later, as ex-City man Reece Burke was able to keep the ball in play on the right flank, and after a neat flick-on by Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo was given his first sight of goal with a fizzing effort which smacked the inside of Ivor Pandur's right-hand post.

Hull were almost caught napping once again, as a looping free-kick from Liam Walsh was met by an unmarked Carlton Morris, who was unable to turn the ball home from close range.

The Tigers then looked to turn the screw on 21 minutes as Gelhardt fed Palmer inside the six-yard box as the Jamaican's attempt to pick out Kyle Joseph was thwarted by Mark McGuinness, with a succession of three corners from the returning Puerta all keeping Kaminski on his toes.

Puerta would deliver yet another strong corner on 28 minutes which was met by Charlie Hughes, who couldn't direct his header through a crowd of Luton defenders. Bloomfield's men then looked to respond immediately with a set-piece of their own, but neither of McGuinness or Adebayo could make a vital connection with Morris' flick-on.

Abu Kamara then looked to add to his recent goals against Plymouth and West Brom with a curling effort after cutting in from the right flank. However, his effort on this occasion would go high and wide.

Home supporters then saw appeals for a penalty come in vain as Gelhardt evaded the challenge of Burke before tumbling down in the presence of Christ Makosso, with referee Darren Bond left unmoved.

On the stroke of half-time, City looked to make their most dominant spell count, with Palmer at the heartbeat of a neat passing move which he started and ended. Unfortunately for the playmaker, his final touch inside the box to get a shot off in front of the Luton shot-stopper alluded him and the chance went begging.

He would be gifted another opportunity in the following attack from Selles' side, with Gelhardt picking him out inside the 'D', before a strong block from McGuinness stopped the attacking midfielder's second attempt in a matter of moments.

The final action of the opening period would see Morris fire a volley straight into Pandur's grasp with seconds of one additional minute left on the clock.

Bloomfield would then replace Burke with the returning Tahith Chong at the break, and the visitors couldn't have asked for a better start to the second half. In rather comical circumstances, Coyle's attempted clearance from a right-sided flick-on after Kaminski's searching ball was diverted past a hapless Pandur after striking the head of Jones, just 13 seconds into the second 45.

Selles' men looked to respond to their disastrous setback immediately, although Kamara would see yet another curling effort blocked by McGuinness, who was then on hand to stop the onrushing Joseph connecting with a deep Gelhardt cross.

Joseph had been speaking pre-match about his desire to break a barren scoring run since joining from Blackpool, but the tall striker was unable to capitalise on Palmer's threaded pass on the hour mark after bearing down on goal.

He and Palmer would then be replaced by Matt Crooks and Lincoln, with the Fenerbahçe loanee shaping to shoot just seconds after entering the fray, although Amari' i Bell would head a looping Coyle cross to relative safety for Luton.

Jones would then atone for his earlier mishap on 67 minutes, denying Thelo Aasgaard the chance to top off a fine personal week with a smart finish which was bound for the bottom right-hand corner.

With 73 minutes on the clock, two crosses from McLoughlin and Coyle on either flank would prove too high for the leaping Gelhardt and Kamara, with the latter eventually firing a tame effort straight at Kaminski after the Hull captain and Puerta linked up on the right side.

Morris was then given time to drift into the box from a wide-left position and potentially wrap up the points for the Bedfordshire outfit, but the experienced striker sent his fierce effort wide of the mark from a tight angle.

The away side once again looked to seal victory with four minutes to go as Lamine Fanne capitalised on an error from Matt Crooks, playing in fellow substitute Millenic Alli, who spun past Sean McLoughlin before finding Chong free inside the box, but he would aim straight at Hughes.

Hull's attacking frustrations would then be summed up in the following counter, as Kamara dragged a low effort well wide after a fast break.

Despite a late flurry of chances for the hosts in the final minute of added time at the end of the game, Hughes would find Kaminski in inspired form as the Belgian tipped a 20-yard piledriver from the centre-back around the post.

A lack of communication from yet another corner would cost Hull dear as they failed to muster another chance, ending a run of four games without defeat, whilst the travelling fans basked in the glory of a sixth win in seven against the East Yorkshire club.

FT: Hull City 0-1 Luton Town

Player Ratings

Hull City

Ivor Pandur - 6.5

Lewie Coyle - 7

Alfie Jones - 6.5

Charlie Hughes - 7

Sean McLoughlin - 6.5

Gustavo Puerta - 6.5 (Amrabat 77" - 6)

Steven Alzate - 7

Abu Kamara - 6

Kasey Palmer - 6.5 (Lincoln 63" - 6.5)

Joe Gelhardt - 7

Kyle Joseph - 6 (Crooks 63" - 6)

Unused Subs: Thimothee Lo-Tutala, John Egan, Fin Burns, Cody Drameh, Regan Slater, Mason Burstow

Luton Town

Thomas Kaminski - 7.5

Reece Burke - 6.5 (Chong 46" - 7)

Christ Makosso - 7

Mark McGuinness - 8

Amari' i Bell - 7.5

Alfie Doughty - 7 (Naismith 85" - 6)

Jordan Clark - 7.5

Liam Walsh - 7 (Fanne 66" - 6)

Thelo Aasgaard - 6.5

Carlton Morris - 6.5 (Nordas 85" - 6)

Elijah Adebayo - 7 (Alli 66" - 6.5)

Unused Subs: Tim Krul, Reuell Walters, Zack Nelson, Josh Bowler

