Hull City looking to add Welsh international to their squad this summer

Hull City are keen on bringing Portsmouth defender Keiron Freeman back to the Championship according to according to The News.

The Tigers want to add versatile full-back Kieron Freeman as they look to reshape their squad under Shota Arveladze.

This comes after Freeman was linked with several League One and Two sides, including Burton Albion, Mansfield Town, Swindon and Leyton Orient all interested in the Welsh International.

Hull coach Shota Arveladze is undertaking a sizeable shake-up of his squad this summer, after arriving in the role last January following the club’s takeover by Turkish entrepreneur Acun Ilicali.

The News also reported that Portsmouth would be willing to let Freeman leave this summer as Cowley looks to reshape his squad ahead of a promotion charge next season with the 30-year-old hoping to shake off an ankle injury that ended his season in February, restricting him to just 25 appearances last season.

A fee will be required for Freeman as he has a year running on his contract, giving Portsmouth some flexibility when it comes to reinvesting the money into his squad.

The Verdict

It seems a move that would suit all parties with Freeman moving back to a Championship side, with a view to possibly playing his way into Wales contention should he stay fit.

For Hull, it’s a versatile defender who can play on either flank as a wing-back or a full-back which will give Arveladze options next season, and with him having an abundance of Championship experience, the move will be attractive for Hull.

With Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel contracted at Hull, it would be expected for one to move on this summer to make room should Hull follow up their interest with a bid.