Highlights 19-year-old Gavin Hodgins is attracting interest from Hull City, Ipswich Town, and AZ Alkmaar after impressing for Shelbourne.

Hodgins is set to go on trial with Hull City this week as he looks to earn a permanent contract with the Championship side.

Hull City have a connection with Shelbourne, with owner Acun Ilicali purchasing a cotrolling stake in the Irish club earlier this year.

Championship side Hull City have taken Shelbourne striker Gavin Hodgins on trial.

That's according to a report from The Irish Mirror, who say that the Tigers' English second-tier rivals Ipswich Town, and Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, are also interested in the 19-year-old.

Who is Gavin Hodgins?

Hodgins may still be in the early stages of his career, but he is already starting to make the step-up to senior level in the Republic of Ireland.

Having come through the youth ranks, the 19-year-old made six senior appearances for Shelbourne last year, before his campaign was cut short by injury.

However, the striker has been producing some prolific form for the club's academy team during this calendar year, as he works his way back up to full fitness.

Now it seems as though that form he has been producing, is starting to attract plenty of interest in his services, from elsewhere in Europe.

Which clubs are interested in signing Hodgins?

According to this latest update, Hull have now put in place a trial for the teenager at the MKM Stadium.

Hodgins is expected to arrive at the club on Tuesday, where he will then spend the next week training with the Tigers, as he looks to earn a deal with Liam Rosenior's side.

Hull do of course have a connection with Shelbourne, with the Championship club's owner Acun Ilicali having purchased a stake to become a majority shareholder in the Irish side as well, earlier this summer.

Even so, Hull are not the only club to have taken an interest in Hodgins, with Ipswich Town and AZ Alkmaar also thought to be keen on the teenager.

Despite that, the fact Hull have now taken him on trial, does suggest they are in pole position to secure the services of Hodgins long term.

Where are Hull and Ipswich in the Championship?

Both Hull and Ipswich have made positive starts to the Championship campaign over the past few months.

The Tigers currently sit ninth in the second-tier standings, just one point adrift of the play-off places.

Ipswich meanwhile, have been in outstanding form since their promotion from League One last season. They now sit second in the Championship, with 28 points from their 11 games so far.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Following the October international break, Hull return to action on Saturday afternoon when they host Southampton, while Ipswich travel to The New York Stadium to face Rotherham United on Friday night.

Would Hodgins be a good signing for Hull or Ipswich?

This does look as though it could be one to watch over the next few weeks.

At this moment in time, Hodgins age and experience so far suggests that someone such as Hull or Ipswich would likely be signing the striker more with an eye on the future than the present.

Who is Hull City's highest earner?

Even so, the fact he has already picked up some senior experience, and is catching the eye of a number of teams, does suggest he has the potential to become a big asset in the years to come.

As a result, it could yet to prove to be something of a coup, for whichever side it is who are ultimately able to secure his services.