Thomas-Asante has been an important figure for Albion since his move from Salford, and he scored 11 goals last season.

The 25-year-old's future is uncertain as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at The Hawthorns.

Hull City have made an offer of £2.5m for West Brom’s Brandon Thomas-Asante as they look to add more firepower to Tim Walter’s squad.

The 25-year-old joined Albion two years ago, and he has featured regularly for the Baggies, which includes scoring 11 goals in the previous campaign as they reached the play-offs.

However, Thomas-Asante’s future is unclear, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at The Hawthorns, and there is talk that he could move on.

Hull make offer for Brandon Thomas-Asante

And, it appears Hull are trying to take advantage of that situation, as Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has revealed they have made an offer to sign the striker.

“Hull are interested in West Brom’s Brandon Thomas Asante. Understood to have made a £2.5m offer. Among several clubs keen on the striker.”

It’s unclear whether this offer will be accepted, and it could spark a bidding war as the update does explain that there are other clubs monitoring the player.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's West Brom Championship Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played 2022/23 33 7 - 1,900 2023/24 39 11 2 2,741

Hull City need attacking reinforcements

It’s already been a summer of change for Hull, with Walter named as Liam Rosenior’s successor, and he has had to contend with two star men departing in Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.

So, even though they should be in a position to spend, there’s a lot of work that needs doing to the squad, and bringing in a number nine will be one of the immediate priorities, with Liam Delap having also departed after a loan spell.

Thomas-Asante is an attractive option because he has done well in the Championship over the past two years, although his goal record could be improved.

However, his work-rate means he could be the ideal striker for the approach that Walter wants to adopt, as there will be a focus on pressing from the front, with the ex-Hamburg chief keen to implement a high-intensity style.

Thomas-Asante will also feel he can become a regular goalscorer at this level, and he will back himself to improve ahead of his peak years.

West Brom have a big decision to make on Brandon Thomas-Asante

Normally, Albion wouldn’t want to sell a player that has featured regularly under Carlos Corberan - and especially to a club that could be a play-off rival.

But, Thomas-Asante’s situation is complicated by his contract, as they are running the risk of losing him on a free next year. If they can’t agree fresh terms with the player, then it would be no surprise if the club decided to cash in.

That would force West Brom into the market though, as they only have Josh Maja and Daryl Dike as alternatives, and the latter remains out having suffered awful luck with injuries over the years, so he sadly can’t be relied on.

Corberan may have felt a new striker was necessary anyway, but selling Thomas-Asante would make it a priority, with Albion looking for a clinical goalscorer as they try to make the step to the Premier League.

West Brom start their Championship season on August 10 when they make the trip to the capital to take on Queens Park Rangers.