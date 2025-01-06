Watford centre-back Ryan Porteous is said to have been the subject of a bid from Championship rivals, Hull City.

That is according to Andre Oechsner of FussballEuropa, with a report stating that the Scotland international is far from content with his current situation in Hertfordshire, and has already been the subject of a seven-figure bid from Ruben Selles' side as they look to strengthen in January and drive themselves away from the threat of relegation.

Meanwhile, Watford, who drew 1-1 with the Tigers less than a month ago, still remain on the coattails of the play-off places, despite losing four of their last five encounters, with Tom Cleverley's side currently residing in ninth place with 37 points to their name.

And, despite the fact that Porteous has been a regular fixture in the Hornets' defence throughout the campaign, not all is said to be well with the 25-year-old at Vicarage Road, as he has now been linked with a potential departure.

Related Hull City set to sign ex-Middlesbrough star Matt Crooks could be making a return to the Championship

Hull City lodge bid amid Ryan Porteous exit talk

As referenced, FussballEuropa claim that the defender who joined Watford for a reported price of just £450,000 on a four-and-a-half year contract under Slaven Bilic two years ago this month, is currently unhappy at the club and wants to depart.

It is said later on in the report that Porteous was left feeling unhappy as Cleverley left the 12-time international centre-back as an unused substitute for Saturday's 2-1 defeat against third-placed Sheffield United, and it is now believed that Porteous wants to seek a new challenge.

Ryan Porteous' 24/25 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 20 Matches Started 16 Goals 2 Clean Sheets 4 Interceptions per Game 1.4 Tackles per Game 1.7 Recoveries per Game 3.2 Clearances per Game 3.6 Duels Won per Game 5.0 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 06/01/25)

The report continues by stating that Hull, who are looking to strengthen in an array of positions in Selles' maiden transfer window in charge, have already submitted a 'feeler' offer in the region of €2m plus add-ons, although it remains to be seen whether the former Hibernian man deems the offer and challenge at the MKM Stadium an attractive proposition at this moment in time.

Hull City have made defensive reinforcements an early priority

Given their league position, regardless of the strong performances put in by Ivor Pandur in net, it's hardly a surprise that Hull are looking to add more bodies to their rearguard, especially at a time when the highly-rated Charlie Hughes remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Experience is what Hull have been crying out for at times this season, which has seen them linked with former Championship promotion-winner Willy Boly, currently of Nottingham Forest - although competition is high from divisional rivals Millwall - as well as the fresh links with Porteous.

Porteous has been part of a defence which has kept just 18 clean sheets since his arrival from Easter Road in 2023, but was one of the club's strongest performers last term, leading to a place in Scotland's UEFA Euro 2024 squad.

And, despite a disastrous tournament which saw him sent off in the opening game against Germany, Porteous has bounced back and continued to perform to a respectable standard in his opening 20 appearances this term, which has seen him carry on his goal threat from set-plays too, accumulating seven goals for the Yellows since joining the club.

Hull have registered just two clean sheets all campaign, and have lacked any kind of threat from set pieces in the opening 26 games, and the addition of Porteous, if he is to be sold by Acun Ilicali and Selles' ambitions, would go a long way to resolving said issues.