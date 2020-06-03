Hull City locked in transfer tussle with Reading for PSG player

Hull City and Reading have registered their interest in signing PSG youngster Isaac Karamoko according to a report from FootMercato.

Karamoko is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and has seemingly alerted a number of clubs, with it looking unlikely that he’ll sign a new deal with PSG.

The 17-year-old forward is yet to taste first-team football in his career, but has clearly got something about him having come through the ranks in PSG’s academy system.

Reading are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Mark Bowen.

Whilst Hull City are struggling to stay afloat in the second tier standings, with Grant McCann’s side sat 21st in the table, and just two points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining this term.

This will be hugely frustrating for Hull supporters, after they had previously been within touching distance of the play-off places.

The EFL have recently announced that fixtures in the Championship will get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June, after off-the-field events had previously brought a halt to sporting events across the globe.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see which club he joins.

Reading have experience of working with former PSG youth players, with Yakou Meite being an excellent example of this having impressed since arriving at the Madejski Stadium.

Any potential move to Hull City could be dependent on which division the Tigers are playing their football in next season, as they’re currently struggling in the Championship.