Hull City locked in transfer negotiations for international winger

Hull City are in negotiations to sign Türkiye international winger Doğukan Sinik, according to reporter Salim Manav of Ajansspor, with the Hull Daily Mail also confirming the Tigers’ interest.

The 23-year-old, who has played five times for his country in 2022 and scored twice – both against Lithuania in the same Nations League match – could follow in the footsteps of another Turkish international in Ozan Tufan, who has already arrived at the MKM Stadium this summer from Fenerbahce.

Negotiations between the Championship outfit and Sinik’s club Antalyaspor, who finished seventh in the Super Lig this past season, are believed to be progressing well, and an agreement could be close for his services.

Sinik featured 31 times in the league for Antalyaspor in 2021-22, scoring three times and notching seven assists for his club.

And it is feasible that Sinik could be Hull’s Keane Lewis-Potter replacement, with the England under-21 international close to securing a move to Brentford, coupled with Hull owner Acun Ilicali claiming that he is bringing in an ‘important’ player from Turkish football to sign for the Tigers.

The Verdict

Considering Sinik is a left-winger, just like Lewis-Potter, it appears that Ilicali is going all in and reinvesting some of the money that is set to come into the club following the academy graduate’s imminent departure.

Hull have been linked with a plethora of talents from Türkiye – understandably so considering Ilicali’s notoriety in the country and vice-chairman Tan Kesler’s knowledge – but Sinik could be the most exciting name so far.

He is a newly-capped international with two goals to his name, which means he will surely be arriving for a significant seven-figure fee.

You cannot say that Ilicali isn’t investing heavily into the club’s squad, which no doubt manager Shota Arveladze will be pleased with, but there’s still questions as to whether the Turkish players will be able to translate their talents to English football.