Hull City loanee makes honest admission about his future as Bristol City clash looms

Dimitrios Pelkas has revealed that he is open to the possibility of extending his stay at Hull City.

Pelkas joined the Tigers on a season-long loan deal from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce last year and is currently scheduled to return to his parent-club in June.

Since making this particular switch, Pelkas has made 17 appearances in the Championship for Hull.

Following a spell out of the side due to a knee injury, the 29-year-old made his return to action earlier this month during the club’s clash with Norwich City.

Pelkas was then selected to start for Hull in their draw with Preston North End last weekend by Liam Rosenior as he featured in a two-striker formation alongside Oscar Estupinan.

The Greece international will be keen to retain his place in the side for Saturday’s showdown with Bristol City.

The Tigers will extend the gap between them and the Robins in the Championship standings to four points if they secure a victory at Ashton Gate.

Ahead of this fixture, Pelkas has made an honest admission about his future at Hull.

Asked in an interview by Hull Live whether he will be willing to make a permanent move to the Tigers, Pelkas said: “Yes.

“He’s [Rosenior] spoken privately with me and also, I have spoken to him, it would be very nice to continue the relationship and to play again form him and for him to be my coach.

“I really don’t know what will happen in the summer, and for now, I want to be focused on the next two to three months, to finish the season well and for the team to achieve its targets, and hopefully get into the play-off.

“After the season finishes, let’s see what happens.”

The Verdict

With Pelkas open to the prospect of staying at Hull, it will be interesting to see whether the Championship outfit try to secure his services on a permanent basis later this year.

In order for the Tigers to consider submitting an offer for the attacking midfielder, it could be argued that he will need to step up his performance levels.

During his time at the MKM Stadium, Pelkas has only managed to show fleeting signs of promise as he has been directly involved in three goals at Championship level.

By producing some eye-catching attacking displays, Pelkas could potentially help Hull climb the Championship standings and launch a late push for a play-off place.