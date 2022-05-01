Hull City loanee drops hint on his Chelsea future

Hull City have been dealt a blow after Nathan Baxter claimed that he is ready to step up to the Chelsea first team amid links for current number two Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Nathan Baxter has impressed between the sticks for the Tigers this season in the spells he’s had as first choice goalkeeper. Baxter has had spells out of the side through injury but could have been a target for Hull this summer.

With Kepa recently being linked with a move to Newcastle, a move into the first team could be on the cards for Baxter who would be understudy to Edouard Mendy.

Marcus Bettinelli remains part of the first team at Chelsea but Tuchel could call upon Baxter with his impressive form. Baxter has made 15 appearances in a Hull shirt, keeping seven clean sheets in the process and is determined to make the grade at Chelsea.

Speaking to League of 72, Baxter is hoping his loan spell can help him into the first team at Stamford Bridge: “It is not just something you say for the press, you do have to take it game by game and loan by loan.

“If I went to an Accrington or a Yeovil on loan and didn’t perform, then there would be no way that I could have progressed each year and stepped up a league each year and even dream of playing for Chelsea.

“Although that is my end goal and I’ll never be afraid of saying that’s what I want to do and I believe that I will do it, I believe that I can do it.”

Baxter is likely to play the final game of the season against Forest for Hull, with Matt Ingram reportedly heading to Luton on an emergency loan.

The Verdict

The situation at Chelsea could play into the hands of Baxter should a takeover not be resolved.

That would mean a sale of players could be prioritised in order to keep the club going for the forseeable, with fringe players like Baxter potentially making the step-up.

On the side of the coin though, is the new loan rules coming into place, restricting clubs from sending dozens of players out on loan. This could mean players are sold by Chelsea as they won’t be able to stockpile youngsters, or Baxter could be promoted.

Whatever the case, Baxter has shown in spells how good of a goalkeeper he is and will need more game time to prove his ability, something he may not get at Chelsea.