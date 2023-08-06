Highlights Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar, who has caught their attention as they search for a new first-choice goalkeeper.

Hull City are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old has caught the attention of the Tigers as they continue their search for a new first-choice between the sticks.

The shot-stopper spent last season on loan with Sparta Prague, where he helped the team to the Czech first division title.

His previous experience in English football comes from a spell with Burton Albion on loan during the 2021-22 campaign.

Kovar also spent time on loan with Swindon Town, featuring a total of 24 times across both stints.

The goalkeeper has also been capped at underage international level, appearing for the Czech Republic up to their U21 squad.

Would Matej Kovar be a good signing for Hull City?

Since returning to Old Trafford this summer, the youngster has been given an opportunity to impress Erik ten Hag.

He featured for Man United in a pre-season friendly, but now looks set to potentially leave the club.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Kovar would be a good signing for Liam Rosenior’s squad…

Declan Harte

Kovar’s experience in English football is limited, but his development took a solid leap in the last year during his time back in his native country.

He is a dependable shot-stopper and someone that can play with the ball at his feet.

Hull have missed out on their primary goalkeeping targets, but this could prove to be a real shrewd move from the Championship side.

A loan move wouldn’t be ideal, but it would solve their current issues between the sticks in the short-term.

If they could come to an agreement on a permanent deal then the 23-year-old could be a real star in the making for Hull.

He is a young option that has developed into an exciting prospect and could do quite well under Rosenior.

While he may not be as proven as someone like Karl Darlow, he has the potential to become a better long-term option compared to the 32-year-old.

United are also in need of money from player sales so could be open to a reasonable offer in order to raise funds.

A fee in the region of £2 to 3 million would be a really good deal for the Tigers.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a real statement signing for Hull City.

Kovar may be young for a keeper, but he has been out on loan with Sparta Prague, who he helped to the Czech title, so you are talking about someone with real talent, and he has shown he can deal with pressure.

Crucially, he has the ability to play out from the back, which Rosenior demands, and he's also a fine keeper with the potential to get even better.

With Hull on the lookout for a new keeper, they are going to struggle to get better than Kovar, so fans should hope they can get this over the line.