Hull City lining up transfer swoop for 21-year-old

Hull City are lining up a move for Watford defender Jeremy Ngakia, according to Football Insider.

It is understood that the Tigers are looking to bolster their options in the right-back position during the closing stages of the transfer window and thus have registered their interest in Ngakia.

Hull are expected to submit a formal offer for the 21-year-old as they aim to secure his services.

Signed by Watford following a spell with West Ham United, Ngakia made 25 appearances for the club in the Championship during their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign.

In the previous term, the full-back only featured on 16 occasions for the Hornets in the Premier League due to the presence of Kiko Femenia.

While Femenia recently sealed a move to Villarreal, Ngakia is currently below Hassane Kamara and Mario Gaspar in the pecking order at Vicarage Road.

The defender was not included in Watford’s match-day squad for their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion yesterday.

Hull have already bolstered their squad by securing the services of a plethora of players this summer.

Goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala became the latest individual to make the move to the MKM Stadium as he signed an initial three-year deal with the Tigers.

The Verdict

Whilst Hull are currently able to turn to Lewie Coyle for inspiration on the right-hand side of the pitch, the arrival of another player who is capable of playing in a similar role could allow them to reach new heights in the Championship.

If the Tigers are indeed looking to secure the services of Ngakia, they may need to submit a sizeable bid in order to convince Watford to part ways with him.

When you consider that Ngakia managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in the Championship in the 2020/21 season, he could prove to be a good addition to Hull’s squad as he clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

With Hull set to face Norwich City in the second-tier on Saturday, it will be interesting to see whether they are able to make some progress with this particular pursuit in the coming days.