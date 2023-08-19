Highlights Hull City are interested in signing Ryan Allsop from Cardiff City as their new goalkeeper before the transfer deadline.

Getting Karl Darlow back to the club was a priority for Hull, but he decided to join Leeds instead

Cardiff are likely to sell Allsop since they have signed a new goalkeeper, Alex Runarsson, on loan from Arsenal.

Hull City are looking to sign Ryan Allsop from Cardiff City as Liam Rosenior targets a new goalkeeper ahead of the transfer deadline.

Who is Ryan Allsop?

The 31-year-old is a name that many Hull fans will recognise as he has spent his career in the Football League, featuring for the likes of Bournemoth, Wycombe and Derby before his most recent switch to Cardiff City, which came in June last year.

Allsop would feature regularly for the Bluebirds last season after signing a two-year deal, but the change in management has impacted the future of the stopper, and it now seems he could be on the move.

Hull looking to sign Ryan Allsop

Bringing in a new keeper has been a priority for Rosenior this summer, with Karl Darlow having signed for Hull in January, and he would go on to impress over the final months of the previous campaign.

Getting Darlow back to the club was a priority but unfortunately for Hull the ex-Newcastle man decided to move to Leeds.

With deals for other targets falling through, the recruitment team have been looking elsewhere, and journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed that a move for Allsop could be on the cards, which would see him reunited with the Tigers chief.

“Hull want to sign a goalkeeper this month with Liam Rosenior a big fan of Cardiff’s Ryan Allsop, having worked at Derby, and fits the way he wants to play.”

Will Cardiff sell Ryan Allsop?

The keeper has a year left on his deal with the Welsh side, so they know this is the last chance to get a fee for the player, even if it won’t be a substantial sum.

More importantly though, Erol Bulut has clearly decided that he wants a new keeper, and the club have moved to sign Alex Runarsson on loan from Arsenal, and it seems inevitable that he will be number one for Cardiff moving forward.

With Jak Alnwick having started the season in goal, due to an injury to Allsop, it’s fair to say that Bulut has a lot of strength in depth in that position, so a departure was always going to happen.

Therefore, Allsop is likely to be available, meaning that this is a transfer that is achievable for Hull. As mentioned, Rosenior knows all about the keeper from their time at Pride Park, so it’s certainly one you can see happening.

Hull City summer transfer plans

There’s been a lot of change at Hull since Acun Ilıcalı took over, and this summer hasn’t been as hectic, as they look to add quality over quantity to improve the group.

Clearly, a keeper is needed, even if Matt Ingram has shown he can be a decent option for Rosenior. Allsop would provide experience and know-how in a crucial position, so it would be a smart move.

Elsewhere, Rosenior will no doubt want to strengthen if the right opportunity comes up, but the first two games have shown that this Hull side has a lot of ability in it, and they will feel they can be competitive.

The Tigers take on Blackburn at Ewood Park this afternoon.