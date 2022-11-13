Hull City lining up January transfer swoop for Crystal Palace man

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior is planning to lodge a January offer for Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei, according to a report from The Sun.

As claimed by Alan Nixon last week, the Eagles are set to allow the 19-year-old out on loan in the mid-season window, and the must likely destination is set to be the second tier of English football.

And he could head to the Tigers, with Rosenior – who worked with the teenager when Wayne Rooney’s assistant at Derby County – keen to be re-united with the fleet-footed wide player.

Ebiowei was a shining light in the second half of the 2021-22 Championship season for the Rams, appearing 16 times after being given his chance by Rooney.

But they were powerless to stop him departing for a tribunal fee – which is yet to be decided – after his contract ran out during their period in administration, and he’s already made five appearances for Palace’s senior side under Patrick Vieira.

To enhance his development though, Ebiowei is set to leave Selhurst Park for a short period when 2023 begins, and Rosenior is one manager who would very much like to get his hands on him to bolster his options in the final third.

The Verdict

In his brief stint in the Championship last season, Ebiowei looked to be an exciting talent and one that certainly has a future in the game.

With the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew all options on the flanks for Palace though, it has limited Ebiowei’s game-time, despite some impressive performances in the under-21’s.

Whilst he made an appearance in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest this weekend, it would surely make sense for the youngster to be playing regularly so that he is more ready for Premier League football next season.

Ebiowei’s best position is cutting in from the right onto his left foot, and with Greg Docherty currently playing in that position it is clear Hull can use some strengthening there, hence why he is probably high on Rosenior’s shortlist when January arrives.