Hull City and Lincoln City are interested in signing Mink Peeters, with the attacker a free agent after leaving his latest club in the UAE.

Who is Mink Peeters?

The Dutch forward was very highly-rated as a youngster, and he had a high-profile move as a teenager when he joined Real Madrid from Ajax, initially linking up with the youth team of the Spanish giants.

However, he didn’t progress in the way that many would’ve hoped for a combination of factors, and various loan spells followed, including back to the Netherlands with VVV-Venlo and Almere City.

After that, Peeters moved to Serbian outfit Cukaricki on a permanent basis, and he has featured for Volendam and most recently in the UAE with Gulf United as he looks to get his career back on track.

Hull and Lincoln keen on Mink Peeters

Now 25-years-old, Peeters has recently left Gulf United, so he is a free agent, meaning he can sign for clubs outside the transfer window.

TEAMtalk has revealed that both Hull and Lincoln have had talks with the player as they consider offering him a first opportunity to play in England.

“Former Ajax and Real Madrid prodigy Mink Peeters is in talks with Hull City and Lincoln City after finishing a spell in UAE, TEAMtalk understands.

“Championship outfit Hull and League One side Lincoln are both in talks with his representatives regarding a potential move.”

The update also states that Peeters would be very keen on making the move to England.

Which club should Mink Peeters join?

Obviously, on the face of it a move to Hull would be more appealing, as they are playing at a higher level, and they are a club on the rise, with ambitions of reaching the Premier League. So, the chance to sign for Liam Rosenior’s side would be very exciting.

Yet, Peeters is surely in a position where he needs to prioritise regular game time, and that appears far more likely with the Imps.

After a stuttering career, he needs a club that can allow him to flourish and the system and style that Mark Kennedy plays with could be ideal for Peeters.

One major concern would be how fit the player is, as if he isn’t able to make an instant impact, you would argue that both clubs would be better off waiting until January when they would have a bigger pool of transfer options.

Peeters would need time to adapt and get up to speed with the intensity that comes with playing in England, but you would have to trust the judgement of a club if they decide to bring him in.

Why can Mink Peeters sign for a club outside the transfer window?

As mentioned, the window is shut, with clubs unable to deals with each other, whether it’s a permanent or loan move for a player.

But, they are able to sign free agents, and with Peeters without a club, he can link up with these clubs, who could take him on trial before considering a contract offer as well, so there’s no rush at all.