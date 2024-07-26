Highlights Rosenior returns to management with French side Strasbourg, aiming to improve on their 13th place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

The former Hull City boss faces a new challenge after being relieved of duties by owner Acun Ilıcalı due to difference in playing styles.

Fans like Ant Northgraves are happy about Rosenior's new start, believing his possession-based style suits Strasbourg well in top flight football.

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has returned to football management less than three months after his departure from the Tigers, after taking on a new role at RC Strasbourg.

The Ligue 1 side were on the hunt for a new boss to replace former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira in the dugout, after the former Gunner was given the axe earlier this month.

The decision was made for Rosenior to take on the role of the French outfit, and look to help them improve on their 13th placed finish in the top flight in the previous campaign.

Having been unceremoniously relieved of his duties at the MKM Stadium just days after the conclusion of the 23/24 Championship campaign, we spoke to Football League World’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves about his views on their former boss’ new role.

Liam Rosenior appointed Strasbourg boss after Hull City departure

Tigers boss Acun Ilıcalı wasted no time in making his feelings known after his side narrowly missed out on the playoffs in the second tier last season, with the Turk getting rid of Rosenior less than a week after the campaign came to an end.

With his stock still high after his departure from Humberside, a number of Championship clubs were said to be interested in bringing him in this summer, with Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle both said to have shown their hand earlier in the off-season.

The 40-year-old was said to have turned down those approaches though, as he looked to take some time away from the game, before eventually deciding to throw himself back into the game with the job in France.

Great role for Liam Rosenior

And Northgraves believes everyone at City will be pleased for their former boss after the latest news, with his time in the Championship likely to have set him up well for what is to come in Ligue 1.

The City fan said: "I think it’s a great role for Rosenior, and I’m really happy he’s found a new job.

"I know he repeatedly said that he wasn’t going to rush into another job, and it had to be one that suited him and his style and vision.

"From what I’ve read, Strasbourg wanted a manager that incorporates the possession-based style that we saw regularly under Liam Rosenior.

Liam Rosenior's Hull City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 78 27 28 23 34.62

"So as his second ever full-time job in football management, to get into the top flight in France is pretty good going, and testament to the kind of person he is.

"I think everyone at Hull City wants to see him do really well there, so we wish him well for the future and hope that he gets a bit more time to get his vision across, and iron out any kinks that he had when with us."

Acun Ilicali on Liam Rosenior, Hull City sacking

It came as quite a shock when the news broke of Rosenior’s sacking in May, after the former Derby County man guided his side to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship.

Speaking at the time, owner Ilicali [pictured] explained his decision to get rid of his side’s boss, with an emphasis on a change of playing style at the club.

The Turk said, via the BBC: "It was a difference in opinions," he said. "Liam is a very good coach and will be very successful. He is young and is a very good character who makes the team love him.

"There are so many positive things, but at the end of the day me and my team are dreaming of something for this club and there is a football style we want to see on the pitch.

"I can't say what the biggest difference is. Liam's football philosophy is very good and may be successful but we didn't see it suiting our character for the future."

Although his possession-based style seemingly isn’t for everyone, Strasbourg represents the opportunity to showcase his coaching credentials on the biggest stage next season, as his fledgling coaching career continues to flourish.