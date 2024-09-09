It was no secret that this summer was likely to be a difficult one to navigate for Hull City, who needed to add both quantity and quality in equal measure after plenty of squad churn and change.

Hull had the near-impossible task of trying to replace Jaden Philogene, and were always likely to bring in a player of lower quality, but FC Basel winger Liam Millar appears to be a superb bit of business for Tim Walter's new-look side.

The proposed switch was first reported by The Athletic journalist Joshua Kloke. Then, according to Matthew Scianitti, it was reported that Hull were set to pay around €3.5 million to get a deal over the line for the Canadian international, who penned a three-year deal at the MKM stadium.

The 24-year-old has already taken to life well on the pitch with Hull, and is likely to be one of their key players during the 2024/25 campaign, with Walter hoping to go one better than Liam Rosenior and guide them into the play-offs.

Liam Millar's Championship pedigree

Millar spent last season on loan with fellow second tier side Preston North End, where he impressed despite being played out of position at wing-back for the majority of the year under Ryan Lowe.

Millar managed to pick up five goals and five assists in 35 league appearances last season despite operating as more of a left-sided wing-back; a role likely to restrict his creativity more than if he was deployed in his more natural left-wing position higher up the field and with a left-back behind him.

As part of a team set up to complement him more, with a season of Championship experience behind him at the age of 24, Millar could become a vital part of Hull's squad next term.

Both he and Walter will hope that is what comes to fruition, and few signings have made more sense in the Championship so far this summer. Millar was in need of a permanent home, whilst he is also a cost-effective signing in an area of need for the Tigers.

The Swiss Super League outfit were not likely to utilise him in the last year of his deal and preferred the sale, but their loss is Hull's gain as he now has the opportunity to put down some roots with Hull on a permanent basis, and has already been credited with an assist during the 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

Liam Millar's career stats - per Transfermarkt (09/09/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 1 0 0 Kilmarnock 36 2 3 Charlton Athletic 27 3 6 FC Basel 98 13 10 Preston North End 36 5 5 Hull City 5 0 1 Canada 33 1 2

The assist is perhaps a sign of what is to come with Millar, where, in Hull, you imagine his output of 10 goal contributions last term scales up in a team where he is able to operate more as an out-and-out winger, with far less defensive responsibility out of possession.

Although his work-rate and engine remain important features of his game, the Canadian's influence on Preston was huge. He was often able to take a game by the scruff of the neck and imprint himself on it with a moment of individual brilliance, and that match-winning talent will shine in a more attack-minded Hull side this season.

Tim Walter and Liam Millar could be a match made in heaven

The remarkable fact is that the Liverpool academy product continued to operate with such creative power, despite being shoe-horned into a wing-back role under Lowe, which in some ways actually hampered the Canadian's end product. However, Walter is someone who knows all too well about the requirements to mount promotion bids, having done so with the likes of Hamburger SV in the 2. Bundesliga, albeit being unsuccessful in those aims.

Walter is a front-footed coach in possession terms, with lots of rotations between players and sharp and intricate build-up. Millar is likely to thrive in a system that attempts to release the winger in space with regularity, preferably in a three against two or a four against three overload on the last line.

Walter's coaching relies heavily on dynamic dribblers out wide by cultivating those situations one against one as frequently as possible to create chances. In Millar, he has someone who’s direct channel running and speed as an outlet will be fantastic on the break or if they can release him to front up his opposing defender.

It may take some time for Walter to implement the tyle of play to its very best, but there have already been glimpses of opening up space for Millar by overloading the centre of the pitch and isolating him, but at the same time giving space to the player on the ball to find that long pass.

Not only could this get plenty out of Millar, who is two-footed enough to beat his full-back either way, but Hull already have the services of Ryan Giles to call upon at left-back. It's likely that Walter will hope to free up Millar to do his best work by cutting in and making things happen in the final third, with Giles holding the width as an option to stretch the pitch.

It could be an effective left-sided dynamic, and both are difficult players to stop if they are able to do that often. Millar's direct nature was seen less often with PNE, but he came up with a sublime moment of inspiration against Leeds on Boxing Day by curling home into the far top corner.

The fruits of it have already been seen in the Championship this season, if not in terms of lots of direct goal contributions so far. In a team which are still learning and finding their feet, Millar has already averaged 2.7 dribbles per-90, which places him eighth of 208 players to have attempted a dribble in the division overall after four games (per FotMob).

He perfectly adheres to Walter's principles, and it's an incredibly exciting prospect for Hull when envisaging his potential metrics as a result in the long-term. The Toronto-born man's direct nature makes him a key asset for the side this season in one-on-one situations against opposition defenders.

Few transfers have been more impressive in the recent window, after Hull identified a problem area and addressed it with a player of the right skill-set and profile for Walter's needs; it's a perfect fit.