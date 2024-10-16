Hull City's start to life under Tim Walter has been a mixed bag in terms of results and performances, which also includes the form of Lewie Coyle so far.

Hull will harbour ambitions of reaching the play-offs, but based on the evidence thus far, it seems that a transitional season under the former Hamburger SV boss is what's more likely to occur in East Yorkshire during the 2024/25 campaign.

Although it was always going to be a blow for Walter to lose the services of many key players from last season's Championship campaign, Hull's summer recruitment included some impressive deals and must be commended, especially with how several new additions have been performing in recent outings.

The Tigers have made the additions of 17 new signings, and a number of those have already made significant impressions on supporters. On the flip-side, such consistency is needed from the players who have helped to establish and push Hull on in the Championship during the last few seasons.

That includes Lewie Coyle, and, whilst the Hull-born defender hasn't exactly been immune from criticism in the opening games, Coyle's performances are largely a good standard setter for the rest of the team in terms of his effort and consistency.

Lewie Coyle's peculiar start to 2024/25

So far, in what has been an indifferent start to the season as a collective, he has shone through in an attacking sense, despite the former Leeds United man having proven the doubters wrong season upon season, making over 100 second tier appearances with his hometown club whilst also bearing the captain's armband.

But, what sets Coyle aside from a number of counterparts is his dependability, which is why it is somewhat of a surprise to see some aspects of his game have been somewhat up and down this term. He is renowned for his reliability as a defender, despite not being the most mobile, nor the strongest, nor the tallest.

Physically, he still competes well, but there has been an issue regarding Coyle this season, with the 29-year-old giving away two penalties in the league so far — against Norwich City and QPR. That figure is, unsurprisingly, more than any other player in the division.

That's after being as solid as ever last season, with only two errors leading to an opposition attempt in the entirety of the campaign. Coyle has since made uncharacteristic errors in defensive areas, and instead been more of an attacking force so far under Walter.

Many would have potentially expected Cody Drameh to usurp him from his role at right-back, but the young full-back has had to settle for the bench or left-back. In part, that is due to Coyle creating 13 chances for the team so far, which is more than any other Hull player, according to FotMob.

He may not be renowned for his attacking prowess, but the experienced defender is showing the different strings he has to his bow as he continues to develop as a player.

Lewie Coyle's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (16/10/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 23 0 0 Harrogate Town 2 0 0 Fleetwood Town 135 1 16 Hull City 152 4 8

Lewie Coyle's Hull reputation

Coyle has been a part of a defensive structure which, for the most part, has largely remained unchanged since Hull's solitary season in League One three years ago, with him, Alfie Jones, and Sean McLoughlin all survivors from that period in the club's history.

The right-back has played for his hometown club since 2020, when he made the move from Fleetwood Town during the Tigers stint in League One, and he has racked up 152 appearances for Hull in his near five-year stay.

For many, he's a decent back-up option at Championship level, and he never really lets the club down when he steps in. However, Coyle has proven to be more than that, both on the field and in the dressing room, for his leadership and other such intangible qualities.

The Hull defender has not been as comfortable at Championship level but was a class act during Hull's time in League One. However, the latest reveal is a strange one due to his consistency in his defensive performances ordinarily.

Coyle signed a three-year deal last summer to extend his stay until 2026, and he could well continue to be a key feature of the side under Walter if both he and Hull can strike more of a balance between defence and attack in the coming weeks and months, as the teething issues begin to lessen.

Normally, giving away two penalties alone should pretty much guarantee a player is taken from their starting spot and benched, but his leadership and current level of creativity is keeping the competition for a starting spot out, despite Drameh being fit and available.

Coyle or Drameh could potentially appear on the left-hand side, considering Hull don't have a huge number of natural options at left-back, and the latter has had to do so given Coyle's status as one of Walter's starting favourites. He has been captain and played in every minute of their league fixtures so far.