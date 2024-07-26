Hull City have submitted a bid for FC Basel winger Liam Millar, despite interest from the likes of Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United.

This is according to The Athletic journalist Joshua Kloke, who believes that the Tigers have made a move for the player after managing to raise a huge amount from a couple of key summer sales.

Hull City make move for Liam Millar following Preston North End stint

Although the size of the bid is unclear, it has been revealed by Kloke that the Tigers have submitted an offer for the player, who featured at the Copa America for Canada recently.

Darren Witcoop believes they are currently leading the race for the Canadian, who spent last season on loan at Preston North End and sees his contract in Switzerland expire in 2025.

Liam Millar's 2023/24 loan spell at Preston North End (All competitions) Appearances 36 Goals 5 Assists 5

But Walter's side face plenty of competition for his signature, with Cardiff City, Sheffield United and Sunderland being linked with a move for him, as well as Burnley and Leeds United.

In-fact, it had been reported by Adam Oxley of BBC Sheffield in June that the Blades had an agreement in place for Millar, but that has seemingly not transpired as of yet.

Millar is expected to return to the Championship this summer, where there appears to be a huge battle for his services thanks to his performances for PNE last season in an unconventional wing-back role, where he scored five times and also assisted a further five goals.

Hull City need to spend and improve following significant sales

The East Yorkshire outfit looked set to be limited in what they could spend during the summer window, with Acun Ilicali sounding this warning during the early stages of June, but plenty has happened since then in terms of City bringing money in.

Jacob Greaves managed to seal a reported £15 million move to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, whilst Jaden Philogene has returned to Aston Villa after the top-tier outfit exercised their right to match the Tractor Boys' bid and buy the winger back.

With these sales in mind, Tim Walter may be able to go on a spending spree this summer, and that's much needed with several loanees departing the MKM Stadium at the end of last season.

Some first-teamers were also released following the expiration of their deals, and there is also Ozan Tufan, who has secured a permanent move away from the Tigers to Trabzonspor.

There are a few areas that the Tigers may look to strengthen in the coming weeks.

Their goalkeeping department may require an extra option following Matt Ingram's departure, and a replacement for Greaves will also be required, with Wigan Athletic youngster Charlie Hughes targeted. Their central midfield could also benefit from the addition of more depth, as well as their wing area and striker department.

Their striker department looks fairly weak at this stage, but so does their wing area and both need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Other clubs' options could give Hull City a chance to win Liam Millar race

Looking at the likes of the Clarets and the Whites, they both have some decent wing options at the moment.

Anass Zaroury, Mike Tresor, Wilson Odobert, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Manuel Benson can all operate out wide for Burnley, as well as Darko Churlinov and Dara Costelloe.

Some of these players could potentially leave before the deadline - and that's why it makes sense that Millar is on Scott Parker's side's radar. But they don't need him in the short term.

Similar can be said about Leeds, who currently have Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Dan James at their disposal.

Another option in this area is probably needed, but Millar won't be guaranteed starts at Elland Road and this could allow Hull to swoop in and recruit the player.