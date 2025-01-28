This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Hull City have been lauded for completing the loan signing of Aston Villa's Louie Barry, who is set to be unveiled as Ruben Selles' latest January acquisition.

The Spaniard has undertaken a busy, yet undeniably impressive first window in charge at the MKM Stadium after joining from League One Reading last month.

No Championship club has signed more players this month than Hull's six, with the Tigers getting deals over the line for Matt Crooks, Joe Gelhardt, Nordin Amrabat, Kyle Joseph, Lincoln and Eliot Matazo.

Hull were also remarkably busy in the summer, but it feels as though their mid-season activity is primed to unlock greater short and long-term success, with survival in the Championship currently an objective Hull are well-placed to achieve after losing just one of their last four league games - a run which has seen them take points from two automatic promotion hopefuls in Leeds and Sheffield United.

Such aspirations have doubtless been bolstered over the last 24 hours, mind you, with Selles having sealed a deal for Barry under the noses of a number of Championship rivals.

Hull City set to sign Aston Villa's Louie Barry amid Leeds, Sheffield United and Celtic interest

The 21-year-old forward had emerged among the hottest domestic transfer properties this month after being recalled by parent club Aston Villa from a stunning second loan spell with Stockport County, whom he helped to promotion from League Two last time out.

Louie Barry's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 28 Club Division Years Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa Premier League 2021- 1 1 0 Ipswich Town (loan) League One 2021-2022 6 0 0 Swindon Town (loan) League Two 2022 16 6 1 MK Dons (loan) League One 2022-2023 32 1 2 Salford City (loan) League Two 2023 21 2 1 Stockport County (loan) League Two, League One 2023-2024 46 25 6

But Barry, who can play as either a left-sided winger or through the middle, was a different animal in League One, as he scored 15 goals from just 23 appearances for the Hatters before Villa decided to recall him in order to sanction a Championship loan switch.

Naturally, interest in Barry's services was rife as the likes of Leeds, Sheffield United and Celtic all listed themselves among the forward's admirers, as per reports, but Hull ultimately won the race in an unprecedented twist.

The one-time Barcelona academy prospect is now set to be announced as a City player until the end of the season, with Hull having been in talks with Villa since the back end of last year.

A breakthrough was eventually reached, and Unai Emery was willing to green-light the move in consideration of Jaden Philogene's success in East Yorkshire last year - which allowed the Villains to gain a profit by selling him on to Ipswich Town earlier this month.

Tigers owner Acun Ilicali reportedly held direct discussions with Villa owner Nassef Sawiris over a move, which should be confirmed by the club imminently, with Barry having been booked in to undertake medical proceedings on Tuesday.

It has been reported that a £1 million loan fee was required in order to strike an agreement for Barry, and Hull are said to hope to be in "pole position" to land the youngster once again next season should the Premier League side decide to send him out in what would be an eighth temporary exit from the Second City.

Hull City praised for Louie Barry, Aston Villa loan agreement

FLW asked our Tigers fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, for his thoughts on Barry's impending arrival and whether the reported loan fee represents good value for money.

Ryan believes Barry will help Hull to fight off any remaining fears of relegation to League One, which have admittedly faded in recent weeks, thus rendering the agreement a beneficial one in the considered context of the financial contrast between English football's second and third tier.

"I think it's a very, very, very massive signing in terms of statement," Ryan told FLW.

"I think it pretty much solidifies our place in the division - touch wood. What I've been reading as well is that as long as we stay up, we're the frontrunners to have him next season. I think that's massive for both us and his development, it could even lead to future ties with him.

"But yeah I think it's massive, it's just a great bit of business. Obviously, in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't really matter to the club but it is nice to have the bragging rights of beating everyone in the Championship to a player because it's obvious how good we are with development.

"It also gives us another option as well, he can play striker, attacking midfield or left-wing, so we've got a lot of options there as we've been funny in those positions. If he's coming in from the left or through the middle, he will just add so much explosiveness that we haven't had."