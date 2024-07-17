It has been a hectic few months for Hull City as they prepare for the new season, with Tim Walter in charge after Liam Rosenior’s surprise dismissal.

The Tigers finished seventh last season, which wasn’t enough in the eyes of ambitious owner Acun Ilicali, and he turned to Walter to inspire what he hopes will be a promotion push.

Failure to go up meant Hull were vulnerable to losing some key players, and, unfortunately for the club, that has proven to be the case.

Influential defender Jacob Greaves has joined Ipswich Town, whilst Jaden Philogene is closing in on a switch to Aston Villa.

Of course, that has brought in plenty of funds, and you would expect a lot of transfer activity involving Hull ahead of the Championship opener against Bristol City on August 10.

Here we provide a round-up of all the latest Hull news…

Jacob Greaves sends emotional Hull City message

As mentioned, Greaves has left for Ipswich in a move that will allow him to play in the Premier League, but the centre-back revealed it was difficult to leave the club he came through the ranks at.

Taking to social media, Greaves thanked the figures who had helped him on his journey, along with the fans, as he confirmed he will continue to look out for the club he supports.

“I wasn’t really sure how to put this message into words, but after 16 years at the club, my time has come to an end. I have been on an incredible journey at the football club, from making my league debut away at Rochdale to being crowned champions of League One.

“It will be something I’ll forever be proud of. Playing for the last three seasons in the championship in front of you guys has been a childhood dream of mine, and to pursue it makes me proud. I’ve grown up watching this football club as a season ticket holder, and I’ll forever be a fan. Thank you for taking me in as one of your own.

“I want to thank everyone who was connected with the club for making my time at the club such an enjoyable one. I’ve made friends for life, and I wish them the very best in their future adventures.”

Acun Ilicali promises new signings at Hull

There will be a focus on new recruits ahead of that Championship opener, and Ilicali has made it clear that he will back Walter with a lot of new faces to improve the squad.

The owner told Hull Live that he is expecting ‘eight or nine’ new signings to arrive before the deadline, which is at the end of August, although he reiterated that Walter is going to make the call on who is brought to the club.

Ilicali would also state that promotion to the Premier League is the aim this season, so they will be looking to bring in signings that reflect those ambitions.

Hull City continue to pursue Okay Yokuslu

It's no secret that Hull want to make West Brom’s Okay Yokuslu one of their new signings, although a deal won’t be straightforward for various reasons.

Firstly, Albion are 'refusing to budge' on their valuation of the midfielder, even though he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at The Hawthorns.

Furthermore, there is rival interest in the Turkish international, with Trabzonspor known to be among the admirers of the 30-year-old.

Despite that, vice-chairman Tan Kesler has stated that they hope they can get a move done for the player.

Slovakia international offered to Hull City

Another midfield transfer option for Hull is Timi Max Elšnik, and the 26-year-old is someone that the fans may know for a few reasons.

Elšnik has actually played in English football before, having come through the ranks at Derby, although his game time came out on loan, with spells at Swindon, Mansfield and Northampton until he joined current club Olimpija Ljubjana in 2020.

More recently, Elšnik impressed for Slovenia at Euro 2024, starting all four games for his country, which included a 0-0 draw against England.

It has been claimed that Hull could sign Elšnik for £1.25m, although they will face competition from Dinamo Zagreb and Pisa, whilst Oxford are also thought to be keen.