Tim Walter is expected to take charge of Hull City's upcoming fixture with West Bromwich Albion at the MKM Stadium.

That is according to Hull Live, who understand that the German still has full support from chairman Acun Ilicali, despite a winless run which has now stretched to six games following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Despite creating a handful of opportunities across the 90 minutes, City were undone by U's full-back Hidde ter Avest's well-taken strike on 58 minutes, piling the pressure on Walter in the process.

Tim Walter expected to take charge of Hull City against West Brom despite Oxford United developments

Defeat at the Kassam Stadium saw Hull take just two points out of a possible nine in a batch of fixtures against sides recently promoted from League One, having drawn 1-1 against both Derby County and Portsmouth, with the latter of those encounters also ending with boos echoing around the home quarters of the MKM Stadium.

An under-par performance saw many of a Black and Amber persuasion label the clash with Des Buckingham's side as a must-win, which, of course, didn't transpire, and Walter was seen walking straight down the tunnel post-match, whilst a handful of the City squad and some of his backroom team stayed on the pitch to applaud the travelling fans.

Throughout the game and post-match, supporters were heard voicing their opinions on the head coach, as well as his style of football that has seen the Tigers accumulate 15 points and just three victories from the 48-year-old's first 14 Championship games.

Despite the growing frustration, it has been reported by the local publication that Walter is expected to take charge of the Sunday afternoon encounter against Carlos Corberan's side, who face off against Scott Parker's Burnley beforehand.

It is believed that the City hierarchy understand some of the cards which the former Hamburg SV and VfB Stuttgart boss has been dealt with, which includes a season-ending injury to summer signing Liam Millar, as well as a belief that results will turn for the better in the not-too-distant future.

However, it has been said that the likes of Ilicali do understand the overarching theme in East Yorkshire surrounding recent results and performances.

Tim Walter 'understands' Hull City supporter frustration Speaking after the narrow defeat, Walter issued his verdict on the developments involving supporters, which included chants of "are we loud enough for you," after a recent post-match interview with Mike White of BBC Radio Humberside.

"All we can do is stick together and work hard and try to bring more luck. It's normal if they are unhappy. I'm also unhappy about the situations, but I try to make them more happy, and that's all I can do," he said.

Hull City's Last Six Results Score Norwich City (A) 4-0 Sunderland (H) 0-1 Burnley (H) 1-1 Derby County (A) 1-1 Portsmouth (H) 1-1 Oxford United (A) 1-0

"I know that we could be only successful if we stick together, and that's the point. I don't know what's pressure because I never had pressure and pressure is if you maybe have a bad injury or something like that, then you have pressure. But not about a football game."

The German concluded : "There's harder things in life than a football game and I know it's all about winning, but it's also about development to implement a new philosophy. That's even more important than winning games because, in the end, in the last season, you were seventh, and you were also not in the promotion under the first six, so then you have nothing."

West Bromwich Albion encounter is pivotal for Tim Walter's future at Hull City

Given West Brom's recent run of results, which has seen the Baggies go winless in their last seven prior to Thursday's home encounter with Burnley, Hull will hope to halt the slide and negative atmosphere currently surrounding the MKM Stadium as soon as possible.

However, Walter has already been outsmarted by experienced Championship managers such as Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder so far this season, and there is a growing concern among City supporters that the exact same patterns could come to the fore against Corberan's side, who hold a wealth of second tier knowhow and firepower among their ranks.

A win is effectively a necessity at this moment in time, and anything less could see the Tigers hierarchy make a decisive call with the international break looming.