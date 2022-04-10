Hull City key figure’s transfer stance emerges on player amid Brentford, Tottenham and West Ham links

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze believes it’s vitally important his side retain key man Keane Lewis-Potter despite links to Premier League sides, taking this clear stance as he spoke to Hull Live yesterday evening.

Recording nine goals and four assists in 41 league appearances this term, the England youth international has been one of the first names on the teamsheet and an integral player in ensuring the Tigers will be remaining afloat in the Championship beyond the end of this term.

Only 21 at this stage, the midfielder still has plenty of time to improve, showing his versatility this term both under Arveladze and the Georgian’s predecessor Grant McCann.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Hull City players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Has George Honeyman ever played non-league football? Yes No

Not only has he played his trade in an advanced midfield position, but also in an attacking role out wide, a centre-forward and a wing-back, thriving in several positions and this has only helped to generate more interest in his signature.

Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all thought to be interested in his services, with fellow top-tier club Southampton being linked with a move for the 21-year-old last year.

His contract expires in 2023 though which may tempt owner Acun Ilicali to cash in on him in the summer – but manager Arveladze has warned against this after seeing him score the winner away at promotion candidates Middlesbrough yesterday.

He said: “Of course, who would sell his best player?

“Nobody would wish for this or want it, he’s a player that can help a coach win games when maybe you don’t expect to and when you really need it.

“That’s why you should keep him, always. I hardly take him off the pitch in previous games. When he’s there he can win games.

“He can carry the ball and people struggle to take the ball off him, he can take time out of the game.”

The Verdict:

Hull are looking at a financial double-edged sword here.

They would be gutted if they sold him for a cut-price fee and they may have to if they want to make as much money for him as possible because he will only have 12 months left on his current contract when the summer comes along.

However, if they don’t sell him during the upcoming window, they will get an even worse fee for his services during January or may even lose him for free in the summer of 2023, though the Tigers would be entitled to compensation.

Going to a tribunal would be a gamble though because it’s unclear what type of price they would be able to secure for his services, so it may be worth offering him a one-year extension and a considerable pay rise so they can maximise their profit on him in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether he would be willing to sign this deal but considering it’s only a one-year extension, there’s every chance he might be willing to, especially if a release clause is inserted into this agreement.

This extra year will allow Ilicali to maximise his price tag and then sell him on for a generous fee in the coming months, something that could be crucial in their quest to both build a squad to compete for top-tier football and remain within the EFL’s financial rules.