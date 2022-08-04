Hull City key figure makes transfer revelation on current first-teamer

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has revealed striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh received a big-money offer to go elsewhere but opted to join the Tigers instead, speaking to Hull Live.

The 21-year-old was previously plying his trade at Fenerbahce before the English second-tier side swooped in the latter stages of January, with Ilicali moving quickly to secure some of his top targets during the winter window earlier this year despite only taking control of the club during the same month.

This agreement for the Iranian included a permanent option in his contract – an option that was triggered earlier this summer with Sayyadmanesh joining on a four-year deal after impressing at the MKM Stadium.

Despite only recording one goal in 12 appearances during his loan spell in East Yorkshire, he was a bright spark and continued to shine against Bristol City last week despite operating on the left-hand side.

And he could be a potentially exciting permanent addition after previously being labelled by The Guardian as one of the world’s most exciting young talents, even though he failed to assert himself as a first-team regular as Fenerbahce since then.

It’s perhaps no surprise that he had a big offer to go elsewhere according to Hull owner Ilicali, who revealed that unnamed side had matched the Tigers’ bid and offered a sizeable salary to the 21-year-old, who declined this potential transfer in favour of a move to the MKM Stadium.

The Verdict:

His versatility will certainly be an asset for the Tigers who have already moved well to recruit some new forwards following the departures of Tom Eaves and Marcus Forss this summer, with both joining new clubs since.

And at 21, there’s plenty of time for the Iranian to grow and become of the best players in the division, something he looks to be on course to do after such a bright performance against the Robins.

He would probably want to improve his goal record and that’s understandable – but the early signs are promising and he will be hoping to retain his place in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

There’s every chance the Tigers will be competing higher in the table this season with the club enjoying a productive summer window so far, so he could really put himself in the shop window with some bright performances if Shota Arveladze’s side can shine.

He’s certainly a player that has potential – but how much game time he can win and how much Arveladze can get out of the Iranian will be crucial in determining whether he can fulfil it.