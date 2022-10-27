Hull City key figure issues update on Liam Rosenior pursuit

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has revealed Liam Rosenior is one of the strongest candidates for the top job at the MKM Stadium but they aren’t set to appoint him just yet, speaking to journalist Mike White.

Yesterday, Alan Nixon reported that the Tigers were keen to appoint their former player as their new manager – and were hopeful of agreeing terms with the 38-year-old this week following the sacking of Shota Arveladze during the latter stages of last month.

This has they have been without a permanent manager for almost a month now, with Andy Dawson taking charge of the Championship outfit for the time being as the managerial recruitment process continues.

Winning three games and losing three during his six-match spell at the helm, Dawson has been able to steer the Tigers away from the drop zone, though owner Acun Ilicali is still keen to bring a new man in if Nixon’s report is anything to go by.

He believes the club have chosen Rosenior as the man to guide them forward – and are also preparing to fork out compensation to bring others in as part of his backroom staff.

But vice-chairman Kesler has revealed that he isn’t set to be appointed just yet despite being a strong candidate.

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Kesler was just saying this because a deal hasn’t been fully sealed yet, with their failure to appoint Pedro Martins despite being heavily linked with him perhaps teaching the board a lesson.

Looking at this potential appointment, it would be an interesting one and some would argue that he’s earned his chance to make the step up to the second tier considering his reputation as a coach and how well he did at Derby in a tough situation.

His loyalty to the Rams may have served him well in his quest to find a new job – and this is certainly an exciting opportunity for him considering the amount of investment there was in the summer.

The Tigers may have cashed in on Keane Lewis-Potter – but several new faces have come in to prove both quality and depth – something that will give Rosenior no excuses when they have most of their first-team squad available.

Their depth will provide him with some selection dilemmas to contend with – but he would rather have good problems rather than bad ones and with his previous connections to consider as well – it would be no surprise if he jumped at the opportunity to become the Tigers’ new boss.