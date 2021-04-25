Hull City keeping tabs on 20-goal ace in wake of promotion

Hull City remain keen on signing Accrington Stanley forward Dion Charles this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (25/04, page 59).

Hull’s promotion to the Championship was confirmed yesterday afternoon, with the Tigers sealing an immediate return to the second tier following a 2-1 win over Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.

Grant McCann will now be looking to cast one eye on the summer, with attacking reinforcements likely to be made.

According to The Sun on Sunday, a move for Accrington forward Dion Charles appears to be in the offing after a fine season for John Coleman’s side.

Charles has scored 19 goals in 38 League One appearances this season, scoring 20 goals in 45 games across all competitions.

The 25-year-old, who made his Northern Ireland debut earlier this season, is out of contract in the summer, though Accrington have the option for a further year’s extension.

It remains to be seen how much Accrington demand for the forward, but the pulling power of Championship football could be significant.

The Verdict

Charles’ goal record for Accrington has been really impressive this season, and it doesn’t surprise me to see him being linked with these sort of clubs.

He’s a tricky player who likes to play on the shoulder, he’s fast, and his finishing is superb.

Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis are likely to attract interest this summer, but if one of those players leave, Charles would be an excellent addition.

Even if they don’t leave, then you need competition for places to be successful at that level.