Hull City keen to secure summer transfers for Brighton and Newcastle United-owned players

Hull City are keen to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly and Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow on permanent deals this summer, according to a report from Hull Live.

The Tigers have utilised the loan market heavily this season and may be desperate to get deals for some of their loanees over the line so they can fill the void that would have been created by their potential departures at the end of the season.

A long-term switch for Xavier Simons, despite his limited game time this season, is believed to be all but done with the East Yorkshire outfit and the midfielder’s parent club striking up an effective working relationship in recent years.

And they are also keen to secure deals for two of their other loanees, with Connolly impressing for the club since his move from the Seagulls, who may deem him surplus to requirements at the Amex Stadium in the summer with Evan Ferguson likely to have overtaken him in the pecking order.

The Tigers also want to seal a permanent switch for Darlow who was competing against Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius for a spot in the matchday squad at St James’ Park.

Hull Live believes discussions have already taken place regarding a longer-term move for the shot-stopper.

The Verdict:

Both players would be benefitting their careers if they made their moves permanent because they are unlikely to be heavily involved for their parent clubs next season.

Even if Dubravka and Karis leave the Magpies, Darlow is never likely to take a starting spot away from Pope who has been excellent for the Magpies since his move from Burnley last summer.

And with the money they have at their disposal, Newcastle would probably buy another shot-stopper if one or two of their keepers leave, so it makes no sense for the Hull loanee to stay.

Connolly’s career at Brighton also seems like it’s coming to an end, with quite a few players able to step up in his place including Ferguson and Deniz Undav, who wasn’t short of interest during the January transfer window.

It’s a shame for the striker because he would have wanted to make it on the south coast – but Viktor Gyokeres didn’t either and he has been excellent since his permanent switch to Coventry City back in the summer of 2021.