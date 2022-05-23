Hull City keen to revisit failed January transfer attempt for 22-year-old

Hull City have carried over interest in Gillingham’s Jack Tucker from January into the summer, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

The report has focussed upon Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer links going into the two-and-a-half-month break, with the Owls believed to be in the running if he is to depart the now League Two club this summer.

Acun Ilicali has recently revealed that he will not just sign ‘big players’ following his takeover of the Championship club, placing importance on ‘useful players’, with Tucker appearing to fit that category.

The 22-year-old appeared 44 times in the league for the Gills this season, and whilst predominately operating as a central defender, he also slotted in as a holding midfielder when required.

Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 What club did Hull sell Max Clark to? Shrewsbury Town Fleetwood Town Swindon Town Oxford United

The young defender has now played 137 times for the relegated outfit since his professional debut in 2017.

The verdict

Possessing lots of desirable attributes that would justify a move to the Championship, Tucker is a player who also has an incredibly high ceiling in regards to his development.

He has the physicality and athleticism needed to dominate both his ground and aerial duels, whilst he is also an intelligent option and is an excellent reader of the game.

A composed figure, Tucker is a trusted figure in possession, proving to be a strong carrier of the ball, whilst he combines that with a great range of passing.

It will be no surprise if several clubs register an interest in Tucker going into the summer, especially with the Gillingham academy graduate being out of contract next summer.