Having finished 15th in the Championship for the 2022-23 season, Hull City will be looking to break into the top half under Liam Rosenior next season - but they will need to strengthen their squad accordingly to make it happen.

Plenty of signings have come from either Turkey or Turkish-based clubs since Ilicali's takeover, so it would not be a shock if that continues to be a location where the club's recruitment team looks towards once again this summer.

And Turkish publication Sporun Dibi are claiming that the Tigers have set their sights on Trabzonspor striker Maxi Gomez this summer as they look to bolster their options in the final third.

Who is Maxi Gomez?

Gomez was a hot prospect as a teenager in Uruguay, making his debut for Defensor Sporting at the age of 19 and in his two years in the first-team, he scored 29 times in 52 appearances, which ended up facilitating a move to Celta Vigo of Spain.

The youngster continued his prolific nature of scoring in La Liga by notching 30 goals in 71 outings in La Liga, which brought along a transfer to Valencia in 2019 for €14.5 million plus two players going in the opposite direction.

Gomez somewhat lost his goalscoring edge at Valencia, as in his 109 appearances he just scored 23 times, and when it came to last summer the club were looking to offload him due to their breach of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Trabzonspor obliged and signed Gomez for €3 million and it was revealed that his salary would be €1.75 million (£1,518,378) per season - which equates to almost £30,000 a week.

In his debut season in Turkey, 26-year-old Gomez has scored seven times in 33 appearances in all competitions, and whilst the 31-cap Uruguay international is still contracted for another two seasons, he could be on the move once again.

Would Maxi Gomez be a good signing for Hull?

Until his time at Valencia, Gomez was proving to be a prolific marksman at a competitive level, and he won't have just lost his abilities to put the ball in the back of the net.

Liam Rosenior did tend to use a 4-4-2 formation at the back end of the 2022-23 season as well at Hull, so there will be the need to bring in more strikers and give Oscar Estupinan a partner to feed off.

The main sticking point will surely be wages - Gomez is reportedly on nearly £30,000 a week at Trabzonspor and unless a deal can be cut with the club to pay some of his salary, then it will be a real struggle you'd think to bring him to the MKM Stadium.

It would be a good signing if it got over the line, but you'd have to have your doubts due to the finances involved.