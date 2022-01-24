Hull City join transfer battle for 71-cap international defender

Hull City are interested in signing right-back DeAndre Yedlin, who is expected to be available on a free transfer.

🇺🇸 DeAndre Yedlin has already been in contact with one English team, and it is Hull City, sources tell CBS Sports. Yedlin spoke with sporting director Tan Kesler of Hull City this morning. Lots of MLS teams also interested. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 24, 2022

The USA international, who has won 71 caps for his country, is currently contracted to Galatasaray, but it has been reported that the player should reach an agreement with the Turkish giants that will allow him to walk away on a free.

A return to America had been expected, with Inter Miami among the MLS clubs keen on bringing the 28-year-old in.

However, in a potential twist, CBS Sports journalist Roger Gonzalez confirmed that Yedlin has already held talks with the Tigers.

If that does happen, it will see the defender return to England, having previously played for Tottenham, Sunderland and Newcastle in his career, which included winning the Championship with the Magpies in 2017.

It’s expected to be a very busy week for Hull, who are under new ownership after Acun Ilıcalı completed his purchase of the club last week.

Should Yedlin become a free agent, as expected, any move for him could be finalised outside of the transfer deadline in seven days time.

The verdict

This would be a fantastic bit of business from Hull because Yedlin is an upgrade on what they have at the moment and he would be a very good signing for any Championship side.

At 28, he should still have a lot to offer but he also is experienced and knows about English football and the second tier.

So, this would be a real coup for Hull if they could see off the competition for Yedlin’s signature ahead of what is going to be a hectic week for the club.

