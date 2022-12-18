Hull City join race for Norwich City, Luton Town, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday target

Hull City have joined the race to recruit Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous, according to a report from The Sun (18/12 paper edition; page 62).

Liam Rosenior will be keen to put his own stamp on the Tigers next month during what will be his first transfer window in charge, with the former defender making a reasonably positive start to life at the MKM Stadium.

Malcolm Ebiowei is confirmed to be one target in East Yorkshire with Rosenior previously working with the Crystal Palace youngster at Derby County last season, though they aren’t alone in the race with Swansea City also believed to be interested.

And they won’t be alone in their race for Porteous either, with Norwich City, Watford, Sunderland, West Brom, Luton Town, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday all believed to be eyeing a move for him.

He has less than a year left on his current contract north of the border and with this, Hibs boss Lee Johnson has admitted that he is open to letting him go during the upcoming window.

That will be a boost for the Tigers in their reported quest to recruit him, with Rosenior potentially set to make a “low offer” for the 23-year-old. The defender’s current side, however, are keen to receive a “decent” fee for him.

The Verdict:

The Scottish Premiership outfit aren’t exactly going to be in a strong position to recruit him and this is why Hull should definitely try their luck by launching a reasonably low offer.

Although they aren’t guaranteed to succeed in their quest to win him, owner Acun Ilicali has shown his commitment to getting several deals over the line in the past and may make a decent offer to Porteous if Rosenior really wants him.

However, you feel the Tigers may need to offload a couple too if they want to bring him in, because their squad is too big at this stage and this may be a red flag for the centre-back who will want as much game time as possible.

This report is a promising one for Hull supporters though – because they already have a decent number of loan players on their books and won’t want any more unless one or two are recalled by their parent clubs next month.

At 23, Porteous could be a signing for the long term, so this is the sort of deal they should certainly be looking to get over the line if it won’t cost them too much, both in terms of a transfer fee and salary.