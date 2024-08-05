Hull City have joined the race for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, alongside Burnley and Middlesbrough, as they launch a £5 million offer for the Scottish international.

Bristol Live's sports editor, James Piercy, has stated that the Tigers are now after the 21-year-old, and that a fourth team, who wasn't named, are in the mix too. Those on the Hull side of things, like Hull Live's Barry Cooper, have also echoed these reports.

Darren Witcoop has further stated that Stoke City have explored a deal for the player, and he believes five teams to be in the battle for the forward.

Hull City launch Tommy Conway move

Boro were the first one to lodge an offer for Conway. They presented a very similar package to Hull, in terms of total fee, but the proposal was said to be heavily incentivised. The Robins want a deal that involves more money being paid up front, so that it can be used in this window.

The terms of Hull's offer aren't currently known.

The possibility of a swap deal with the Clarets is also on the table. Scott Twine, one of the Robins' long-standing summer targets, and Luke McNally are thought to be players that City are looking to potentially swap for the striker, who is now into the final year of his contract, as per Bristol Live.

Twine spent the second half of the previous Championship campaign with Liam Manning and his side. He is reported to want a return to the southwest, where he is originally from. According to Bristol Live, the attacking midfielder also used the club's training facilities over the summer in order to keep fit, before heading up to Burnley for pre-season.

The Scotsman has turned down offers from the club to extend his stay at Ashton Gate and is now training with the City's under-21s side.

Conway has broken onto the Championship scene over the past two seasons, with 19 goals in that time frame. His net-finding ability helped City reach the fourth round of the FA Cup last time out, and it earned him a call-up to the Scottish national team for Euro 2024.

Tommy Conway's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 39 Starts 27 Goals 10 xG 9.25 Conversion rate 19% Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

The two kingpins of the SPFL, Celtic and Rangers, were reported by the Daily Record to be interested in making a move for the 21-year-old. However, it would only have come in January as either side would have been able to tie him down on a pre-contract agreement in that window, due to him having less than six months left on his deal.

Hull interest is great for Bristol City

The nature of the now multiple £5 million bids gives a pretty decent indication as to what sort of price the Robins are looking to get for Conway.

With Stoke and potentially one more second tier side in for the young striker, that's near enough a quarter of the league who want to take him off City's hands.

That puts Liam Manning and the people above and around him in such a powerful position. They would need to do it carefully, as to not scare anyone off, but they could use these teams' proposals against each other to drive the price up a bit, or to get more of the millions up front.

They should be over the moon that the Tigers are involved in this scrap for Conway.