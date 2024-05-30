Highlights Hull City missed out on Championship play-offs by a hair's breadth, finishing 7th.

Jaden Philogene's stellar performance attracted Premier League interest after joining Hull.

Possible deal with Crystal Palace should involve Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to fill Philogene's shoes.

Hull City narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs this season.

A 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the regular campaign meant that the Tigers were forced to settle for a seventh place finish, three points adrift of a top six spot.

Having spent much of the season competing for a play-off place - and with it a shot at promotion to the Premier League - missing out at the final hurdle will have been tough to take.

As a result, Hull will no doubt be desperate to go one better next time around. However, that could be tricky, given that while they may not have secured a top six finish, the form of some of their players has attracted plenty of attention from elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

One such individual who already looks as though he is set to find himself in that position is Jaden Philogene.

Hull City winger attracting Premier League transfer interest

Philogene only joined the Tigers in last summer's transfer window, when he made the move to the MKM Stadium from Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old scored an impressive 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 Championship appearances for Hull during his debut campaign with the club.

Jaden Philogene 2023/24 Championship stats for Hull City - via SofaScore Appearances 32 Goals 12 Shots per Game 3.6 Shots on Target per Game 1.3 Assists 6 Pass Success Rate 83% Dribble Success Rate 49% Duel Success Rate 45%

That has already started to generate speculation around his future at The MKM Stadium, with it being reported that Crystal Palace are interested in a summer move for Philogene.

Palace, of course, do have form for picking up young talent from the Championship, so it would be no surprise to see them make a move for the Hull winger in the coming weeks.

If that is to happen though, there is an argument that the Tigers themselves should be demanding one particular Selhurst Park player in return, as part of that deal.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could replace Jaden Philogene

Should Philogene move on in the summer, his contributions in terms of goals and assists will obviously have to be replaced, if Hull want to make another push for a place in the play-offs.

It could, therefore, make sense for them to demand that Jesurun Rak-Sakyi make the move to the MKM Stadium, as part of any deal that takes Philogene to Selhurst Park.

Rak-Sakyi himself can fill any void out wide that might be left should there be one to be filled at Hull, and ought to be able to do so well.

Back in the 2022/23 campaign, the Palace winger enjoyed an excellent spell on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic.

During that period, the 21-year-old was one of the division's outstanding performers, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 43 league appearances for the Addicks.

That sort of consistent form across the course of a campaign suggests Rak-Sakyi would be capable of stepping up to the Championship to fill any void left by Philogene at Hull, and would be an asset in terms of both creating and finishing chances.

Beyond that, it is worth noting that the 21-year-old has been limited to a handful of appearances by injury this season.

The potential signing of Philogene in the wide areas would likely push Rak-Sakyi further down the pecking order at Selhurst Park, which could see them willing to loan him out for the coming campaign in order to rebuild some momentum.

Given it may aid their cause in securing the services of the Hull man, and reduce the fee they might have to pay to do so, it could also ensure they are willing to send Rak-Sakyi to the MKM Stadium specifically for the coming campaign.

With all that in mind, it does seem that if Hull are set to lose Philogene to Crystal Palace this summer, trying to get Rak-Sakyi in return as part of a deal would surely make a lot of sense.