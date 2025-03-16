The 2007/08 season was one that went beyond the wildest dreams of Hull City supporters, as the club would reach the top flight for the first time in its history.

The Tigers' ambitions of reaching the top table of English football initially coincided with the move to the then-KC Stadium in December 2002, as they would eventually achieve their first promotion in 19 years in 2003/04 out of what is now League Two, before recording back-to-back promotions into the Championship under Peter Taylor.

Even during his tenure and following Taylor's departure to Crystal Palace, Hull supporters saw the club recruit a number of players who, just years before, had been plying their trade at the very highest level whilst City were languishing in the EFL's lower reaches, such as hometown hero, Nick Barmby.

That sentence also applied to Phil Brown, who would form a successful double-act with Sam Allardyce at Bolton Wanderers during the Whites' 'Glory Years' which saw them attract an array of global stars, such as Ivan Campo, Fernando Hierro, Stellios Giannakopolous, Henrik Pedersen and Jay-Jay Okocha.

The latter two of those would eventually join forces with Brown in 2007 in HU3, with City supporters treated to the Nigerian's flair in just a limited number of appearances.

Jay-Jay Okocha deal was another signal of Hull City's ambition

After staving off relegation at the expense of Yorkshire rivals, Leeds United, the previous season, it was all change in the boardroom at Hull as Paul Duffen replaced Adam Pearson as president, and immediately marked a three-year plan for the club to reach the top division for the first time ever.

Plenty of experienced bodies would end up donning the Black and Amber, which included Dean Windass' permanent move from Bradford City, free transfers for the aforementioned Pedersen and cultured playmaker, Bryan Hughes, as well as Caleb Folan becoming the club's maiden £1m transfer, signing from Wigan Athletic.

Above all of that, though, was the signal of intent made on September 4th, 2007, when the former Bolton ace, who also featured for PSG and Eintracht Frankfurt, put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Jay-Jay Okocha at Hull City Apps Goals Assists Championship 18 - 3 EFL Cup 1 - - All Stats as per Transfermarkt

"I always ask God if it is his will, and if so, then let it be. That's the message I got and that's why I'm here at Hull," the 75-time Nigerian international said.

It was also clear that Okocha wasn't moving to the banks of the Humber as part of a publicity stunt, with Brown stating: "I think he is the sort of player who will give us the creativity we need in midfield."

Hull City supporters were dazzled by Jay-Jay Okocha's flair in just 19 appearances

The man who lit up the Premier League stage on 124 occasions with 25, mostly exquisite, goal contributions, would make his Tigers bow in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City 11 days after signing, coming on as a substitute in place of Dean Marney.

"I thought Jay-Jay's contribution was there for everyone to see," Brown stated.

"He has great ability on the ball and will attract close attention from future sides."

His first start for the club would follow just three days later against Wolves at Molineux, with the playmaker a constant creative threat, showcasing his neat agility and ball-carrying ability in bucket loads, which also led to home supporters applauding the experienced midfielder as he was replaced by David Livermore in the 84th minute.

After playing the full 90 minutes of an EFL Cup encounter with Chelsea, Okocha was the architect behind City's 3-1 home win over Ipswich Town with two assists for Pedersen and Wayne Brown, as well as giving future Tiger Alex Bruce the run-around with a period of showboating.

The man who featured for the Super Eagles in three FIFA World Cups would be in and out of Brown's starting lineup during a period of the season which brought nothing but inconsistency for Hull, with a 4-0 defeat against Southampton in December 2007 his last until February 2008.

His final goal contribution in Black and Amber saw him assist Frazier Campbell in a 1-1 draw against Colchester United, before playing 71 minutes of the following weekend's mammoth victory against eventual champions West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Okocha's final appearance in HU3 was tarnished as he was sent off in the 76th minute of a 2-0 win over Burnley, a game which Hull finished with nine men, before his 18th and last saw him replace Campbell in the final minute of a 3-1 win over the U's at Layer Road as Brown's side closed in on the top two.

Despite not being able to play his part in what was a fairytale end to the season for the Tigers and their long-suffering supporters as they defeated Bristol City at Wembley thanks to Windass' sublime volley, Okocha's two-time colleague and the vastly-experienced Brown still credited the midfielder's influence as a catalyst behind a remarkable campaign.

"Jay-Jay has brought to this club a belief that we can play at a higher level," he claimed.

"What he can do with a football in training on a daily basis, and occasionally in a Hull City shirt, sends shivers down your spine.

"He has also brought an awareness to the outside world that Hull exists."

Despite being present at the National Stadium for the play-off final success and the post-game celebrations back in East Yorkshire, the man who was part of Pele's 'FIFA 100' compilation in 2004, would leave the club at the end of the season, despite having the option to extend his £18,000 per-week contract into the Premier League, before retiring shortly afterwards.

Whilst the Nigerian wouldn't add to his Premier League record with the newcomers, those who saw him don the Black and Amber will be forever grateful for his performance levels when fit and his influence on the club as a whole, as City's trajectory and future would never be the same.