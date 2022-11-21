Hull City January transfer window expectation laid out involving fringed duo

Hull City duo James Scott and Andy Cannon are expected to be moved on during the January transfer window, as detailed in a report from Hull Live.

The report states that Liam Rosenior wants to work with a smaller squad and the Tigers are likely to be trying to find a destination for the aforementioned duo.

Rosenior currently has a large and expensive squad at his disposal and the report claims that it is “having an impact on the club’s bid to stay within financial fair play limits.”

Cannon, 26, has appeared five times for the Tigers in the Championship, whilst Scott, 22, is yet to feature in the second tier this season.

It is expected that one or two others are likely to depart with Cannon and Scott once the January transfer window opens its doors in just over a month.

The verdict

It is no real surprise that Rosenior is looking to sanction the departures of a few players in January, especially if there are concerns with financial fair play limits.

The pair have displayed promise during their time with the Tigers and whilst out on loan, however, it would appear that their future lies elsewhere.

The pair would be good pick-ups in League One, with Scott still a really exciting prospect at 22 years of age.

It will be interesting to see if the duo are able to secure moves when January comes around, whilst it remains to be seen if any other players will be heading for the exit door.