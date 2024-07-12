Highlights Aston Villa secures Jaden Philogene's return for £13 million, activating a matching rights clause over Ipswich Town's double swoop.

Philogene justified his value with strong performances, scoring 12 goals at Hull City, impressing Premier League sides.

The 22-year-old winger's versatility and talent make him a valuable asset for Villa Park, with Philogene rejoining his former academy teammates.

The saga surrounding Jaden Philogene looks set to be concluded, with reports from Fabrizio Romano stating that Aston Villa have won the race to re-sign the Hull City forward at Ipswich Town's expense.

Romano believes the deal will cost around £13 million for him to return to Villa Park, given the sell-on clause in the deal with Hull for Aston Villa to sell the winger in the first place. The 22-year-old secured a £5 million move in the previous summer window to move to the Tigers on deadline day, and it looked to be an inspired piece of recruitment after a stunning season in 2023/24.

Philogene graduated from the Aston Villa academy after signing as a 15-year-old in January 2018 from the Pro:Direct Academy in London, but his first-team chances at Villa were limited. However, he still signed his first professional contract and then spent time on loan in the Championship.

His first stint came with Stoke City and then with Cardiff City, in order to gain valuable experience at senior level. His Stoke loan saw him score once in 11 appearances, including just six starts. Cardiff then took the chance on him for a full season's loan, where he impressed in flashes despite the club's struggles at the bottom end of the division.

Philogene returned to Villa Park last summer with a further 39 appearances under his belt, including five goals and an assist in the Welsh capital. Hull moving to Philogene was hardly a snip, but it immediately felt like a monumental statement of intent regarding Hull's long-term ambitions, given his potential and the size of the fee paid for his services.

He's more than justified their significant investment in him, developing at an even faster rate than many would have envisaged, hence the interest in his services has been mounting this summer from Premier League sides and beyond.

Jaden Philogene's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa 6 0 2 Stoke City 11 1 0 Cardiff City 39 5 1 Hull City 32 12 6

The latest regarding Philogene and Hull City

The promising winger still has plenty of time to develop considering he's only 22 at this point, and his former club were always likely to make a move to re-sign him this summer after failing to gain promotion with Hull.

Philogene, alongside Jacob Greaves, is unquestionably the highest-valued asset currently on the books at the MKM Stadium given his performances last campaign under Liam Rosenior, as well as the potential the winger can achieve in the years to come.

Ipswich Town were set for a double swoop of the pair this summer, before Villa activated a matching rights clause in Philogene’s contract that put the deal on hold. Despite recent links to the likes of Ipswich Town and Everton, who had both reportedly submitted bids in the region of £18 million and £16 million respectively, Philogene's former side were the team said to be in "pole position" to acquire his services.

Villa were known to have a £15m buyback clause on their academy graduate, which would only activate if they and Hull were in the same division. However, certain conditions mean that Unai Emery's side have triggered a 'matching rights' clause in their deal with the Tigers.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has the latest regarding Philogene, explaining that Villa have indeed won the race over Ipswich to bring the Hull forward back to the club. He is set for a medical after it has been confirmed that Unai Emery pushed for the transfer.

The Midlands outfit took the brave decision to offload some of their talented young players who didn't quite manage to establish themselves, with Philogene the last of three major sales last summer. However, he is now set to return to the club and is heading back to the UK from his training camp in Turkey with the Tigers.

Aaron Ramsey was another one of those talented academy players who left last summer, spending last season on loan at Norwich City and Middlesbrough and shining with the latter, as he played a part in guiding Michael Carrick's side into the play-offs. He has since been sold to Burnley.

Cameron Archer is another player who was sold, with the striker shining alongside Ramsey at Boro during the second half of last term before being sold to Premier League new-boys Sheffield United. However, relegation saw them activate a buy-back option with him as well, meaning Philogene will be joined by his former academy teammate back at Villa Park this summer.

Jaden Philogene has the quality to impress at Villa Park

He is a remarkably two-footed winger, meaning he can go either way with ease. Philogene also strikes cleanly through the ball with very little back lift, whilst also possessing the direct dribbling ability one-on-one and pace to tie his full-back in knots.

It is perhaps why he managed so many goals and assists, with his haul last term in part down to the fact Philogene can go down the line to cut the ball back, or inside to shoot, using either of his feet. The winger's contributions have been vital to his current club, helping them to pick up crucial points that allowed them to remain in the promotion mix, having flirted with the play-offs for most of the campaign.

In the current market, falling short means you must sell your best young talent, and youthful wingers at second tier level are more likely to cost upwards of £15 million, but the 30% sell-on complicated matters, meaning Hull have done well to receive as much as £13 million in the end.