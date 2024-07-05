Highlights Jaden Philogene confirms no Barcelona move this summer, but dreams of playing for them.

Barcelona's loan offer with option to buy was worth around €30 million.

Ipswich Town, Everton, and West Ham are interested in signing Philogene, with Hull set to make a big profit on the player.

Ipswich Town target Jaden Philogene has confirmed that he will not join Barcelona this summer amid speculation over the Hull City star’s future but revealed it remains a dream to play for the La Liga giants.

Barcelona are among the clubs linked with a move to sign the winger during the transfer window.

It has been revealed that the Spanish giants are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old following his impressive campaign in the Championship.

Philogene was a key figure for the Tigers as they narrowly missed out on a top six finish in the table, coming seventh by three points.

The promising, young star contributed 12 goals and six assists from 32 appearances in the second division (all stats from Fbref).

Jaden Philogene's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.69 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.04

Philogene confirms Barcelona stance

Philogene has confirmed that he is not interested in making the switch to Barcelona this summer due to receiving better offers from elsewhere, as speculation persists over his future.

However, he has opened the door to a move to the Nou Camp at some point in the future, claiming he idolises the European giants.

“I have not chosen the Premier League, La Liga is still my dream,” said Philogene, via SER Catalunya, when asked about a move to Barcelona.

“But the clearest option that presented itself to me is [the Premier League] and that's why we focused on it.

“Since the beginning of my career [I have been a fan of Barcelona].

“My idols are Ronaldinho and Neymar and I want to follow in their footsteps.”

It is understood that Barcelona made a loan offer to Hull with an option to buy clause worth in the region of €30 (£25.3) million.

However, it is now expected that he will move to a Premier League club, with Ipswich Town heavily linked with a move.

Everton and West Ham are still keen on signing the Hull forward, but Ipswich are currently working on a double deal for Philogene and Jacob Greaves that could cost in the region of £30 million.

Jaden Philogene’s importance to Hull

Losing Philogene this summer will come as a blow to Hull given how well he performed in Liam Rosenior’s side last year.

He joined the club from Aston Villa last summer in a deal worth a reported £5 million, so this move will represent a big profit on the player.

The opportunity to compete in the Premier League is a golden one, and it is no surprise that this is his preference.

Ipswich are a club on the rise, having just gained promotion to the top flight under Kieran McKenna.

Barcelona missing out on Philogene is a sign of the times

Barcelona are one of the most successful football clubs in the world, but their financial position means they cannot compete with Ipswich for signings from the Championship.

Turning down the chance to sign for them says more about the Spanish side than it does Philogene, who is clearly a fan of the club.

This will be a real coup for Ipswich if they can get it over the line, especially if Greaves is also a part of the deal.

The pair will be great additions to McKenna’s side, and their arrival will be a signal of their intent to take it to the Premier League next season.