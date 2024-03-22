Highlights Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Jaden Philogene's impressive performances at Hull City for a potential summer transfer move.

Philogene has been a standout player for Hull, contributing 8 goals and 6 assists in the Championship this season.

Although Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax are also interested, Hull City values Philogene above the reported £15 million buy-back clause.

Crystal Palace are tracking Hull City’s Jaden Philogene ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to London News Online, the Eagles are monitoring the player’s progress in the Championship with a view to a potential move when the market opens at the end of the campaign.

Philogene has earned a lot of praise for his performances in the second tier this season, becoming a key part of Liam Rosenior’s side at the MKM Stadium.

Jaden Philogene stats (last 365 days) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.31 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.78 Assists 0.24 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.19 npxG +xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.13

The winger joined the Tigers last summer from Aston Villa in a deal worth a reported £5 million deal.

The 22-year-old has contributed eight goals and six assists from 22 appearances in the Championship so far this term (all stats from Fbref).

Jaden Philogene transfer latest

Philogene’s future at Hull has been cast in doubt in recent weeks, with a number of clubs reportedly keeping tabs on his progress in the Championship.

Palace are the latest club to emerge with an interest, with the London club having a history of signing young talent from the second tier.

The likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton have arrived at Selhurst Park in the last few years from sides in the second division.

Aston Villa have a clause in the deal from Philogene’s sale that means they will have first refusal on a £15 million move back to Villa Park if the teams find themselves in the same league.

With Hull fighting for promotion to the Premier League this campaign that is a distinct possibility ahead of the summer, which could prove a stumbling block for Palace, although it remains unknown if the Midlands outfit would be keen on re-signing the player.

Crystal Palace face competition to Jaden Philogene signing

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the youngster, and it is believed that Spurs are leading the race to his signature.

Dutch giants Ajax have also been mentioned as a possible next destination for the Hull star.

Related “A better move for him” - Hull City transfer claim issued as Everton and Tottenham circle Carlton Palmer believes Jacob Greaves is ready for Premier League football, with the Tigers' centre back set for a summer departure

Philogene has a contract with the Tigers until the summer of 2026, meaning there is no indication the club will be pushing for a sale at the end of the campaign.

It is understood that Hull would prefer to set an asking price above the £15 million buy-back clause Villa hold, meaning it would likely cost Spurs, Palace or Ajax more to sign the England U21 international.

Rosenior’s side currently sits seventh in the Championship table, three points outside the play-offs but with a game in hand over their rivals.

Philogene will be key to promotion push

It is no surprise that Philogene is attracting attention after the impressive campaign he’s had with Hull.

He will be key to any potential play-off success they may enjoy this term.

However, promotion would complicate the situation over his future if Villa decide they want to bring him back to the club.

If Villa opt to turn down the chance to re-sign him, then Hull will be in a strong position to hold onto him, but failure to go up could turn his head and lead to his exit.

A deal in the region of £20 to 25 million could be enough to convince the Yorkshire club to sell, if they remain in the Championship for another season.