Hull City will be one of many Championship teams next season that are targeting promotion to the Premier League.

The East Yorkshire outfit haven't featured in the top division of English football since 2017, but last season's exploits will have them confident that they are not far off the credentials of a promotion candidate.

However, some of the stars from last season are being tracked by numerous clubs across Europe, and the most prominent of these players are Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene, who were both standouts for the Tigers last season under Liam Rosenior.

With both individuals demanding considerable fees, Hull should ensure they get any potential sales over the line earlier in the window, so they can find suitable replacements before they kick off their campaign against Bristol City in August.

Related Ipswich Town, Hull City transfer reveal could play into Leeds United's hands: View Leeds United will be keeping an eye on the Jacob Greaves deal to Ipswich Town as it may clear a path to Joe Rodon.

Hull City need to brace for Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves departures

For most Hull City fans, the interest shown in both Greaves and Philogene will come as no surprise, with the pair of them being key factors in their seventh-placed finish last season.

The Athletic's Adam Leventhal is reporting that Ipswich Town are involved in active negotiations with Hull over signing Greaves. The Tractor Boys' starting position on a potential fee is believed to be around £10 million, but this is significantly below the expectations of the City hierarchy.

This offer feels rather dismissive from the Tractor Boys and not what the Tigers' hierarchy would expect with Greaves featuring in the Championship Team of the Year last season.

In addition, his 177 appearances for Hull aged just 23 suggests he has significant potential and this must be taken into account by Kieran McKenna's side.

Jacob Greaves Hull City Career - As Per FotMob Age 23 Appearances 177 Minutes 15,493 Goal Contributions 14

For Philogene, it is a similar story, with Ipswich also interested in his services, as well as West Ham United, Southampton and surprisingly Spanish giants Barcelona.

Having joined the Tigers from Aston Villa last season, Philogene's former club do have a buy-back clause, but only if City secure promotion to the Premier League, so this shouldn't concern a summer sale.

Therefore, the heavy interest that surrounds the winger makes it seem likely that he will be on the move to a new club.

Valued at north of £30 million by owner Acun Ilicali, it would be an expensive deal, but teams like Barcelona and West Ham should have no issues in paying this sort of money - even if the Catalan giants do always seem to have some sort of financial issues nowadays.

Jaden Philogene's Hull City Championship Stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.69 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.04

For Ilicali and his transfer team, ensuring they extract as much money as possible from the deals is crucial. However, they cannot afford to allow these transfers to drag on and enter the latter stage of the window as it will not provide suitable time to target a replacement.

Hull City need to sort Greaves, Philogene deals early for their own sake

For Tim Walter, to begin planning for next season, he needs to understand the situation regarding Greaves and Philogene.

If sold, the duo should provide the club with fees around the £45 million mark. Whilst this could be spent elsewhere, targeting a new left-winger and centre-back to replace both players seems sensible.

Of course, it will be difficult to get additions of the same quality, but the Tigers should follow the pattern of targeting young individuals who are desperate to prove a point.

This approach not only brings fresh talent to the squad but also aligns with the vision of buying cheap and selling on for large profits that will allow the club to be sustainable in the future.

For Walter and Ilicali, the big target will be the promised land of the Premier League and if Philogene and Greaves leave, it will be a dampener on that hope. However, the large sum they will receive for both players should see it well spent on replacements.

As the summer unfolds, fans will eagerly watch the transfer developments, hoping that the new arrivals can fill the void left by departing stars.