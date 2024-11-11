Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur has issued a rallying cry on social media as the East Yorkshire outfit suffered a 2-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers saw their recent winless run stretch to seven outings at the hands of Carlos Corberan's men, with two goals in quick succession from Karlan Grant and Josh Maja proving to be the difference between Albion and Tim Walter's side, despite Joao Pedro halving the deficit just before half-time.

Results across the Championship this weekend saw Hull fall below Plymouth Argyle and into 19th place - level on points with Cardiff City, who currently occupy the final place in the relegation zone.

This has seen the pressure crank up even further on the German boss who was installed in June, but in a similar vein to his recent comments, the City squad also remain optimistic that the tide can be turned.

Ivor Pandur issues simple rallying cry after Hull City's weekend defeat

Despite being signed for a reported £1.5m fee in January from Fortuna Sittard under previous boss Liam Rosenior, Pandur has only tasted competitive action for the club under Walter's guidance, with Sunday's defeat continuing an ever-present appearance record so far this season for the 24-year-old.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Croatian issued the simple statement of "We stick together, through everything. @hullcity."

Tim Walter's Hull City future remains up in the air despite positive post-West Brom verdict

Recent results against Portsmouth, Oxford United and latterly, the West Midlands outfit on Sunday afternoon have seen the pressure continue to grow on Walter after each passing encounter.

After a 1-0 defeat at the Kassam Stadium, which included strong discontent towards the German and his style of play in the second half, it was revealed by local publication, Hull Live, that Walter still had the full support of Turkish owner, Acun Ilicali.

However, after City's run of games without victory continued, as well as the failure to keep a clean sheet since a goalless draw with Millwall on August 24th, a fresh report from TEAMtalk on Monday night states that Ilicali and the Tigers' hierarchy will meet in Turkey this week to discuss Walter's future.

Unsurprisingly, it has been stated within the report that the November international break will be used to assess where the club is currently at, as well as having one eye on the 31 games which remain in the second tier campaign, in order to stay away from a potential relegation battle.

Regardless of any pending decisions, Walter remained convinced in his post-match press conference that his side will click into gear sooner rather than later.

"It's more about how we're performing to get to the end result," he said. "And, how we played with that character, given the inexperience compared to West Brom, then it makes me even more proud because I know they will do it (record wins)."

"I'm so convinced that they want it, and that they can show they can beat teams like West Brom, and I know they will do it."

Upcoming Luton Town fixture is already pivotal in Hull City's season

After the international window, City face what is already a crucial encounter with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, with the ex-Premier League side also struggling for consistency, having won just two of their last eight matches.

The Hatters were well beaten 5-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday, which led to Rob Edwards dropping a potential hint over his own short-term future in the dugout.

"I and we have given everything for this football club. I’ve loved the two years, it’s been one hell of a ride and we’ve achieved things that probably no-one thought was possible," he stated.

"So if that is it, then I and we can hold our heads high as we've given everything and if it’s not then we continue to fight."

2024/25 Championship table (as of 12/11/24) Team P GD Points 19 Hull City 15 -4 15 20 Preston North End 15 -8 15 21 Luton Town 15 -9 15 22 Cardiff City 15 -9 15 23 Portsmouth 15 -12 12 24 Queens Park Rangers 15 -13 10

A victory would provide a much-needed confidence boost to the Tigers, who have already recorded two of their three victories against sides who, like Luton, currently sit below them in the table, in the form of Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers.

However, given the current uncertainty surrounding both clubs, it could also represent their respective maiden outings under a new regime.